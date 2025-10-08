Texas A&M Men’s Basketball TV and Tip Times Set For 2025-26 Season
Start spreading the news.
The Maroon and White finally know the when, where, tip time and broadcast for the highly anticipated season with first-year head coach Bucky McMillan.
Between the SEC and ESPN, both teams to announce the 2025-26 men’s basketball TV and tip times on Tuesday, October 7.
A&M will be featured nine times on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, and 14 times on the SEC Network, with other games streamed on SEC Network+.
SEC Play
Aggieland will have to wait until January 3 to experience its first SEC game of the season. The LSU Tigers, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will travel to College Station, Texas, to face the Aggies in the opener, which will be on ESPNU.
After the opener, A&M will travel to Neville Arena to take on the Auburn Tigers on the SEC Network against its first-year coach, Steve Pearl. Following the quick road trip, A&M turns back around to return to Reed Arena to battle the Oklahoma Sooners on the SEC Network.
Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center will then host the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and A&M, which will be on the SEC Network. Another road game features the Texas Longhorns hosting A&M at the Moody Center, with A&M later hosting Texas at Reed Arena, both games airing on the ESPN networks.
Back-to-back games at home with Mississippi State and South Carolina will both be found on the SEC Network before A&M travels the next week to Stegeman Coliseum to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on the SEC Network.
Two more games will be streamed live on the SEC Network when the Aggies hit the road for a contest against the Crimson Tide, before returning home to host the Gators.
Then, A&M welcomes in the Missouri Tigers before taking a flight to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Both games are on the SEC Network.
The Reed Rowdies welcome the Ole Miss Rebels, coached by Chris Beard, before heading to Lloyd Noble Center to battle the Sooners, both broadcast on the SEC Network. Three straight games are then broadcast on the ESPN networks when the A&M travels to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, followed by two massive games against the Kentucky Wildcats and Longhorns at home.
Kicking off the finale will be a matchup on the road at Maravich Assembly Center against LSU on the SEC Network.
Non-Conference Action
An old Big 12 rival, Oklahoma State, hosts A&M in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on ESPN2. A&M then plays another Big 12 team, but at home against UCF on SEC Network+.
Neutral-site games against Florida State and SMU are also scheduled for ESPN2, with A&M's participation in the ACC/SEC Challenge game on ESPN.
A&M will also take on Northwestern State, Texas Southern, Montana, Manhattan, Mississippi Valley State, Jacksonville, East Texas A&M, and Prairie View on SEC Network+.