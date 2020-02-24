Former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel Makes Statement on The XFL

COLLEGE STATION — One could call it "ComebackSZN", but they'd just be referring to social media at this point.

Former Texas A & M and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel returned to Twitter after deleting his account this past weekend. After much speculation, Manziel addressed his desire to play in The XFL. Unfortunately for fans of the 2012 Heisman, don't expect him to suit up anytime soon.

Manziel tweeted Friday night that should the league send him a contract, he would play to boost the league's ratings. Hours later, his account and the tweet would disappear. Earlier this month, the former Aggie tweeted that while he does have a desire to play football again, he would not join a league that would "fold during midseason", referring to his time in The AAF.

Manziel became the face of College Football during his two seasons as A & M's starting quarterback. In 2012, the Kerrville native would throw for 3,706 yards, 26 touchdowns and scoring another 21 on the ground. He would become the first freshman in history to take home the coveted Heisman Trophy.

For his career in College Station, Manziel would finish with 7,820 passing yards, 2,169 rushing yards, 93 career touchdowns and 22 interceptions. The Cleveland Browns would select him with the 22nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Manziel would play two seasons for the Browns before his release in 2016. He would throw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Most recently, Manziel would play for the Memphis Express in the now-debunked AAF, starting for them midseason following a brief career in The CFL with the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.