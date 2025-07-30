Texas A&M Defensive Lineman Faces Setback to Start NFL Career
Texas A&M’s three defensive linemen selected in the 2025 NFL Draft have had three extremely different starts to their careers.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart, the first Aggie selected this past draft, started his career with a multiple-month holdout that finally came to an end in July. Carolina Panthers defensive end Nic Sourton has been adjusting to NFL life and is having a relatively normal start to his career. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Shemar Turner seemed to be following a similar path as Scourton, until recently.
Turner, a second-round pick for the Bears, has suffered an ankle sprain and will be out for up to a month, the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported via X.
Turner’s Journey to the NFL
Turner was an integral part of Texas A&M’s offensive line last season. He recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble as the Aggies made a bowl appearance. Over the course of his four years in Aggieland, Turner put up 115 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles, enough to convince the Bears to take him with the 62nd overall pick.
“It feels surreal, I am not going to lie,” Turner told reporters in April. "It’s just a dream — something I’ve been chasing all my life, being able to play in the NFL, make a name for myself, and create a legacy for my family and our last name.”
Prior to his injury, Stewart was projected to be the second defensive tackle on the Bears’ depth chart. He is likely to be a solid rotational guy who sees semi-significant action on the field.
The Aggies have a tough task replacing their star-studded defensive line from last season but have some potential stars who were patiently waiting for their opportunity. Defensive tackle Albert Regis, a returning starter with 67 tackles to his name, is slated to fill the hole Turner left on the interior. As for the two defensive ends, Cashius Howell may have been the most productive defensive lineman for the Aggies, even with limited snaps. On the other side, the Fightin’ Farmers will likely field Florida transfer TJ Searcy, who recorded 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 2024.
The Chicago Bears are set to make their preseason debut on Sunday, August 10 when the Miami Dolphins come to town. If Turner is healthy by then, he could very likely be facing former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers for the first time since the revival of the Lone Star Showdown.