Shemar Stewart Turns Heads at Bengals Training Camp
After months of negotiations and legal headaches, former Texas A&M Aggie Shemar Stewart has officially signed his rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
“It’s a long shot for you to even make it,” Stewart said, via the Bengals' official site. “And then when you finally put [the uniform] on, that actually makes you feel alive. … I can’t wait for Who-Dey Nation to see them. Now I’ve got to make my mark. I can’t tell you how long I’ve been dreaming about this."
Stewart didn’t waste time making an impression. In just his first few days at Bengals training camp, the former five-star recruit has already drawn significant attention. Clips of him dominating reps have circulated on social media, especially on X, where analysts and fans alike have taken notice.
Shemar Stewart Leaves His Mark Early
On his first snap during the 11 vs 11 portion of Sunday’s scrimmage, Stewart had not one, not two, but three offensive linemen blocking him on his way to the quarterback. Welcome to the league, Shemar.
He continued to flash his potential the following day. During one team drill, he recorded back-to-back pass breakups, one of which might have been a sack in a live game scenario.
With the Bengals still in a contractual standoff with veteran pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader in 2024, Stewart could quickly earn a key role in defensive coordinator Al Golden’s rotation.
Before the deal was finalized for Stewart, there was widespread speculation that he might return to College Station if an agreement with the Bengals wasn’t reached. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko quickly shut that narrative down.
“Absolutely not,” Elko said when asked if there was a possibility of Stewart's return. “Some people live in this fairytale land of social media where you can create false narratives. I see him every day in our weight room, but he’s a Cincinnati Bengal."
In the end, it all worked out for both parties. Stewart received his guarantees, and the Bengals finally locked in their first-round pick.
"It was a pretty cool moment. They made me feel welcome. Made me feel wanted," Stewart said. "Made me feel like I belong here. It was a very great moment. This is where I wanted to be the whole time."
Now officially a Bengal, Stewart is set to get his first action in the NFL in about a week when Cincinnati takes on the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the team’s preseason.
Back in College Station, Elko and the Aggies are set to open training camp on Wednesday, July 30, ahead of their Week 1 matchup against UTSA on August 30 to begin the 2025 season.