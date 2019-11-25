LSU Opens as Heavy Favorite Over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M had the opportunity to play the spoiler role against No.4 Georgia. The offense found a rhythm in the fourth quarter, but the damage was too far done. Four Rodrigo Blankenship field goals helped the Bulldogs seal the 19-13 victory.

With rivalry week officially upon the College Football world, the Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC) will have one last shot to boost their resume on the road Saturday evening. It won't come easy as the team will take on top-ranked LSU at Tiger Stadium to close out the year.

Playing LSU (11-0, 6-0 SEC) is always a tested battle, but night games in Baton Rouge are notoriously tricky to prep against. Las Vegas would tend to agree with the statement, giving LSU a massive advantage thanks to their success playing at home.

According to the initial reports coming from Las Vegas, the Tigers will open as a double-digit favorite at 15 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 60.5 points.

The Tigers have found new success with the addition of passing-game coordinator Joe Brady at the helm. Although known for their defensive success, it's the offense that continues to impress every week. The team is currently averaging 48.5 points per game under the direction of Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow.

The Aggies and Tigers have become a staple outing to watch over the holiday weekend. Since joining the Southeastern Conference, LSU has dominated on defense, winning the first six outings. Last season gave the Aggies their first monumental win in the Jimbo Fisher era, picking up a 74-72 victory in a seven-overtime matchup.

A & M will kickoff against LSU on Saturday, Nov.30 at 6:00 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.