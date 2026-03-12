Texas A&M Reveals Details of Athletic Director Trev Alberts' Contract Extension

Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts made headlines recently by signing a new contract with the university last month, replacing the five-year, $11 million deal that he signed when he first showed up in College Station in March of 2024.

And after the bloom of success that the Aggies have seen since his tenure began, such as the baseball team making the College World Series in June 2024, the volleyball's team national championship, and the football team's College Football Playoff appearance, both in December of 2025, Alberts is seeing quite the rise in terms of moolah.

In a report by 247Sports, it was revealed via open records that Alberts' new deal was for six years and worth $19.2 million, running through January 31, 2032.

Trev Alberts Earns Massive Pay Raise With New Contract

Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts watches as head coach Bucky McMillan talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The athletic director's hefty deal marks another chapter in a recent string of contract extensions for notable figures in the sports landscape at Texas A&M, including football head coach Mike Elko, who signed a six-year deal himself last November and volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison, who was granted a five-year deal just this past Monday.

Alberts is set to make an annual base salary of $2.7 million, and will be given a bump in each ensuing contract year of $200,000.

The AD also has the chance to receive a one-year extension up to four times through 2036, with each of them coming at a worth of $3.7 million.

As for the penalties surrounding the deal, let's just say we hope it doesn't come to that. If the university terminates Alberts without cause, he would be owed every penny of his remaining annual base salary through the end of the six-year deal, and 75 percent of the base salary in any awarded contract year.

In turn, if he terminates the contract without cause, he will owe the school $4 million if he does it before February 1, 2027, $3 million before the same date in 2028, $2 million before the date in 2030, and $1 million before the date in 2032.

The contract also reads that Alberts will determine a department-wide strategy and budget for NIL and revenue sharing payments that Texas A&M and the athletes will receive, which will include the dollar amount of NIL institutional payments that are made available for each program.

In addition to perks such as a luxury vehicle, 35 hours per year in use of a university-sanctioned aircraft, and $3,000 of Adidas attire each year, Alberts also has plenty of incentives he could earn based on the performance of the school's athletic teams, ranging from the $10,000 he would earn if any A&M team that wins a regular season championship or conference tournament (excluding football and men and women's basketball), all the way to the $150,000 he would earn if Mike Elko and the football team brought a national championship to College Station.

Texas A&M has seen plenty of success in the short time Alberts has held charge in College Station, and it's clear that the school doesn't want that changing anytime soon.