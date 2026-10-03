3 Bold Predictions for Texas A&M Against Arkansas

Texas A&M enters Saturday night in a spot where the response matters almost as much as the result.

The Aggies have dropped back-to-back games to Kentucky and LSU, and a lot of the questions surrounding the team have naturally shifted toward an offense that has struggled to find any sort of consistency. Marcel Reed has taken plenty of the criticism, but this matchup against Arkansas gives Texas A&M a chance to show that some of those problems are fixable.

The Razorbacks have had their own issues, particularly on defense, while former Aggie Chris Marshall’s return to Kyle Field adds another layer to an already important game.

With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for Texas A&M against Arkansas.

Texas A&M Scores 35 Points (Or Just Has a Good Day on Offense)

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M’s offense has struggled, but Arkansas’ defense might be the perfect remedy.

Opponents are averaging 31.3 points per game against the Razorbacks, which ranks 97th in the FBS. Arkansas also ranks 72nd nationally in opponent yards per game at 382 and 114th in opponent points per play at 0.505.

Those numbers become even uglier when looking specifically at Arkansas’ games against Power Four competition. Utah scored 43 points against the Razorbacks before Georgia followed with 45. Texas A&M probably is not operating at the level of either of those teams offensively right now, but the Aggies certainly possess more talent than some of the lesser opponents Arkansas has faced.

This is Texas A&M’s best opportunity in weeks to finally show some teeth offensively. The Aggies don’t need to be perfect, but this should be a matchup where explosive plays are easier to find and one negative play doesn’t immediately kill an entire possession.

Chris Marshall Has 150 Receiving Yards and a Touchdown (Or More)

Sep 26, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M fans might not want to hear this, but Chris Marshall is playing some of the best football of his career as he and the Razorbacks enter College Station.

That alone makes his return to Kyle Field considerably more interesting than the usual former-player storyline.

Marshall has become one of Arkansas’ biggest offensive weapons, and there should be no shortage of motivation Saturday night against the program where his college career began. If Texas A&M’s offense does find the success predicted above, Arkansas could also find itself throwing the football frequently while attempting to keep pace.

Marcel Reed Completes 65% of His Passes and Accounts for Three Touchdowns

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Efficiency is key, and as mentioned earlier, Arkansas provides a great chance for Reed to regain some confidence.

Texas A&M has asked its quarterback to operate with an incredibly small margin for error through the opening month. Against Arkansas, Reed should finally have more opportunities to find easy completions, stay ahead of the chains and allow the offense to develop some rhythm.

He does not, however, need to become a completely different quarterback overnight to achieve this feat.

Still, if Texas A&M is going to score 35 points, Reed will probably be at the center of it.