Texas A&M Looks to Extend Remarkable Recent Run Against Arkansas

The Texas A&M Aggies find themselves staring down a 2-2 record entering week five of the season, in desperate need of a win to straighten the ship with any hopes of making the postseason after their historic success last year.

After a failed trip to Baton Rouge last weekend, the Aggies return home to Kyle Field and welcome their long-time rivals, the Arkansas Razorbacks, back to campus for the first time since 2020.

Both programs need a big win this season, but the Aggies have a remarkable run going on against the Razorbacks, winning 13 of the past 14 matchups, and are once again looking for history to repeat itself as they face off.

Can the Aggies Continue Their Run?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Aggies, their struggles this season have come in stark contrast to the expectations set upon them after their run last season. With quarterback Marcel Reed returning after turning a corner last year, it seemed like the perfect recipe for even more success to be found this season.

Unfortunately, that is yet to come to fruition this season, and the program is now staring down the barrel of falling under .500 for the first time since head coach Mike Elko took over the program.

However, the Razorbacks are coming to town; they have long been one of the struggling teams within the conference, moving on from head coach Sam Pittman to bring in Ryan Silverfield. The program hasn't won a conference game since October of 2024 and is hoping the Aggies end that streak for them.

Fortunately for the Aggies, history is on their side, as they have won 13 of the past 14 matchups, dominating the rivalry as of late. The run started in 2012, when the Aggies joined the SEC, with the Razorbacks only win over that span coming in 2021.

Over that time frame, the Aggies' average margin of victory is just over 11 points, winning the matchups by two possessions. The last four, though, have been much closer, with the average margin of victory falling to 5.25 points.

The two teams are nearly evenly matched entering the contest, and the Aggies have some struggles to work through, but are hoping to find their fifth straight win against their rivals, while the Razorbacks are looking to end the streak and find their first conference win in nearly two years.

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