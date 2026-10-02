Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

It's no secret that Texas A&M football is on the verge of collapse in its Southeastern Conference run, and unfortunately, it has barely even begun. Suffering defeats against Kentucky and LSU, the Aggies are now two games behind in the conference championship race and the schedule will only continue to ramp up.

In truth, there are no easy wins in the SEC, one of the premier college football conferences in the nation, but Arkansas is having even heftier troubles than A&M has had. Under the Saturday night lights of Kyle Field, quarterback Marcel Reed will have his shot at redemption, and for his sake, put the doubts about his capabilities to rest.

The Aggies and the Razorbacks have had some of the wildest battles in the SEC each year, and with this being just the third time in roughly 20 years the schools have met on campus, it is sure to follow the same trend. That said, who's going to come out on top, and what will the scoreboard say when the dust settles?

Staff's Predictions: Arkansas at Texas A&M

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Hasaan Sykes (12) defends at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A&M is eyeing its 15th victory over Arkansas in the last 16 matchups, but with both squads suffering the same woes that have plunged them to the bottom of the SEC, who will come out on top? Let's see what our staff for Texas A&M Aggies on SI have to say.

Aaron Raley

Texas A&M needs to turn things around, and fast. Thankfully, their next challenge is against an Arkansas team that they've bested in 13 of their previous 14 meetings. Texas A&M gets a much-needed win in a battle of struggling SEC teams.

Texas A&M 30, Arkansas 24

Kolton Becker

A&M finally gets back on track. Defense looks better and covers. Offense is back in sync. Arkansas struggles to stop Reed and walks away with a loss.



Texas A&M 38, Arkansas 27

Seth Dowdle

Neither the Aggies or the Razorbacks look particularly graceful, with Texas A&M’s slow starts continuing and Arkansas’ general ineptitude showing up once again. In the end, Texas A&M’s talent wins out, much like it did in the victory over Arizona State. It might not be pretty, but a win is a win. Right?

Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 20

Noah Ruiz

If one thing is for certain, it's that the Aggies and the Razorbacks always put on a show. Whether it's a high-scoring slugfest or just a what-the-heck-is-happening fiasco, the game is always one that captures the allure of the glory days in the old Southwest Conference. This season has shown me nothing concrete enough to belief in anything blindly, but I know this history, and I know it'll be a crazy one.

Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 30