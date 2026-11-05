3 Key Matchups That Will Decide Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

With the bye week over and the final stretch of games on the horizon, Texas A&M football is hoping to end the whirlwind 2026 season on a high note. Since starting in the top 10 of the AP Poll, the Aggies have had more downs than ups, falling to a measly 1-4 Southeastern Conference record and sitting at just 4-4 overall. It's been difficult to say the least, and now another ranked matchup on the road against South Carolina makes it harder still as the Aggies hunt bowl eligibility.

The Gamecocks will be hungry for revenge against head coach Mike Elko & Co. as the Aggies pulled off one of the greatest comeback wins in SEC history last year when they stormed back from a 30-3 deficit. But A&M is the one ailing now at the bottom of the conference, and South Carolina has cracked into the top 25 with renewed confidence in quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

But the visitors from College Station are hungry for the Bonham Trophy, and the talent is there for them to keep it in the state of Texas. So what will decide this critical matchup of new-age rivals, and what key areas will tell the tale of the game? Let's take a look at three of the most important factors below.

A&M's young backs vs. South Carolina's rush defense

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The future is now for A&M's rushing attack, as underclassmen have been the enforcers in the end zone and in explosive plays. True freshman KJ Edwards has overtaken Rueben Owens II as RB1 by surpassing the veteran's 332 yards with 23 fewer carries, and his fellow rookie counterpart, Carsyn Baker, has a nose for the goal line with three scores. Leading all Aggie running backs in touchdowns is true sophomore Jamarion Morrow, a rising star who has been dealing with injuries throughout the year.

All that to say that A&M has the perfect unit to take pressure off of struggling quarterback Marcel Reed, but offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins will have to lean into it. South Carolina has a middle-of-the-pack run defense, surrendering just over 115 yards per game, and if the Aggies can flex their muscle over it, good things could happen on the road.

Aggies' secondary vs. Gamecocks' wide receiver corps

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb (3) pose for a photo after the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the inadequacy of A&M's overall performance this season, cornerback Dezz Ricks has been one of the few positives to take from a borderline lost campaign. Apart from a rough outing against LSU, Ricks has been quietly locking down receivers across the SEC, giving his offense plenty of opportunities to strike. Although Reed's offense has rarely done so against ranked opponents, the Aggies' secondary may be the key to pull off an upset.

Sellers has already thrown 16 touchdowns to seven different receivers, meaning Ricks and his squad will have to watch out for just about everyone, but they have proven they are up to the challenge. A timely interception or pass break-up could make all the difference with the season-long lull the A&M offense is in, so look to Ricks to light the spark of an upset bid.

Maroon Goons vs. South Carolina pressure

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) blocks during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed is on a five-game streak of passing for under 200 yards, and, of course, not all the blame is on him individually. The revamped A&M offensive line has been unlike the stout protection Reed had in 2025, as he has been sacked 14 times this year. When defenders haven't gotten to him, his throws have been inaccurate and have dropped straight to the grass, and the Aggies will need plenty through the air to take down the Gamecocks.

Therefore, the line's performance against the South Carolina defense, which has 21 sacks so far, will be paramount in deciding a winner. If Reed throws his eighth interception against a team ranked in the top 25 this year, there's a chance he could get benched in favor of backup Brady Hart, and the line will have to protect an inexperienced quarterback in a hostile environment, and that could just be the death sentence for the Aggies' winning chances.

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