Texas A&M Lists Two Key Contributors as Questionable Before South Carolina Game

The bye week provided Texas A&M with some much-needed rest, but two important contributors remain uncertain for Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina.

Running back KJ Edwards and linebacker Noah Mikhail were both listed as questionable on the SEC’s initial availability report, which was released Wednesday evening. Three other Aggies have already been ruled out, while South Carolina enters the weekend with more extensive injury concerns.

The availability of Edwards and Mikhail could prove important for a Texas A&M team attempting to end its road losing streak against one of the SEC’s most dangerous giant killers.

Texas A&M Injury Report vs. South Carolina

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trae'shawn Brown (17) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Noah Mikhail (0) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out: WR Terry Bussey, WR Kelshaun Johnson, OL Blake Ivy

Questionable: RB KJ Edwards, LB Noah Mikhail

Edwards is the most notable offensive concern. The freshman leads Texas A&M with 360 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, but suffered an injury during the Aggies’ 31-20 defeat to Alabama on Oct. 24.

Mike Elko explained after the game that Edwards had been leg-whipped during the first half and struggled to return to full strength. He carried the ball just three times for 6 yards after an encouraging opening quarter.

Mikhail’s availability presents a concern on the opposite side of the football. The sophomore linebacker has recorded 36 tackles in seven games, including six against Alabama, and figures to have an important role in containing South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

The Gamecocks lead the SEC with 217.5 rushing yards per game, and Sellers has accumulated 603 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Losing Mikhail would further complicate a matchup that already looks like it’s going to demand a lot from the Aggies’ defense.

Bussey and Ivy remain unavailable with season-ending injuries, while Johnson continues to miss time. All three were also ruled out against Alabama.

A Difficult Saturday in Columbia

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko leaves the field after the first half against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina is 5-3 and has won three consecutive games, including victories over Florida and Tennessee. Texas A&M, meanwhile, has dropped four of its first five SEC contests and needs two more wins for bowl eligibility. Another defeat would leave the Aggies with even less room to salvage a season that began with greater expectations.

The last visit to Williams-Brice Stadium ended in a 44-20 loss in 2024. An upset Saturday would give Elko’s team its first road win of the season and a reason to believe the final month might be more productive than the first two.

Texas A&M faces No. 21 South Carolina at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in Columbia. ESPN will televise the game, with Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony on the call.

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