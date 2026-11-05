Texas A&M Lists Two Key Contributors as Questionable Before South Carolina Game
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The bye week provided Texas A&M with some much-needed rest, but two important contributors remain uncertain for Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina.
Running back KJ Edwards and linebacker Noah Mikhail were both listed as questionable on the SEC’s initial availability report, which was released Wednesday evening. Three other Aggies have already been ruled out, while South Carolina enters the weekend with more extensive injury concerns.
The availability of Edwards and Mikhail could prove important for a Texas A&M team attempting to end its road losing streak against one of the SEC’s most dangerous giant killers.
Texas A&M Injury Report vs. South Carolina
Out: WR Terry Bussey, WR Kelshaun Johnson, OL Blake Ivy
Questionable: RB KJ Edwards, LB Noah Mikhail
Edwards is the most notable offensive concern. The freshman leads Texas A&M with 360 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, but suffered an injury during the Aggies’ 31-20 defeat to Alabama on Oct. 24.
Mike Elko explained after the game that Edwards had been leg-whipped during the first half and struggled to return to full strength. He carried the ball just three times for 6 yards after an encouraging opening quarter.
Mikhail’s availability presents a concern on the opposite side of the football. The sophomore linebacker has recorded 36 tackles in seven games, including six against Alabama, and figures to have an important role in containing South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
The Gamecocks lead the SEC with 217.5 rushing yards per game, and Sellers has accumulated 603 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Losing Mikhail would further complicate a matchup that already looks like it’s going to demand a lot from the Aggies’ defense.
Bussey and Ivy remain unavailable with season-ending injuries, while Johnson continues to miss time. All three were also ruled out against Alabama.
A Difficult Saturday in Columbia
South Carolina is 5-3 and has won three consecutive games, including victories over Florida and Tennessee. Texas A&M, meanwhile, has dropped four of its first five SEC contests and needs two more wins for bowl eligibility. Another defeat would leave the Aggies with even less room to salvage a season that began with greater expectations.
The last visit to Williams-Brice Stadium ended in a 44-20 loss in 2024. An upset Saturday would give Elko’s team its first road win of the season and a reason to believe the final month might be more productive than the first two.
Texas A&M faces No. 21 South Carolina at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in Columbia. ESPN will televise the game, with Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony on the call.
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Seth Dowdle graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and joined On SI in 2025. In addition to writing for Texas A&M On SI, he writes for MLB On SI and is also the editor-in-chief at The Football Corner.Follow sethdowdle