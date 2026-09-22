Week 4 is officially here.

Down in Death Valley, Texas A&M will be hoping to knock off LSU after a high-drama Week 3 up in Oxford.

The Aggies and Tigers both have a lot to play for, with this matchup possibly determining which program has the edge in not only the SEC Championship but also the College Football Playoff.

Two great head coaches, Mike Elko and Lane Kiffin, square off for the first time in the conference and know the implications of this early-season affair. This game will center on how LSU’s offense performs against A&M’s defense. A&M’s defense will have to figure out how to stop arguably the three biggest stars in the LSU offensive huddle.

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt was one of the hottest quarterbacks in the transfer portal, and Kiffin & Co. wasted no time convincing him to play in Baton Rouge. He brought his former program to the College Football Playoff and has high aspirations of doing so again this season with one of the schools where some of the biggest transfers land.

Leavitt has nice arm talent that is hard to miss. There’s no doubt he can easily find his weapons downfield with his solid vision and footwork. His receivers are solid at finding the open windows for him to throw tight balls into, and they help him extend plays and drives.

The West Linn, Oregon native is also a dual-threat quarterback like Marcel Reed, who has been in some Heisman Trophy conversations. His instincts are exceptional, along with his leadership and ability to take over games. So far this season, he has accumulated 732 yards in the air with three touchdowns and five interceptions. If A&M’s defense can punch back and force mistakes, there is a good shot it'll be back-to-back years when LSU drops a game to the Maroon and White.

Dilin Jones, Running Back

A major part of the run game has come from Dilin Jones, who leads the team in rushing yards. So far, he has recorded 64 carries for 285 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. His longest carry of the season went for 46 yards, and he already has three scores to start the year.

The sophomore is listed at 5-foot-11, and he’ll use his size to his advantage. His skill set includes quick feet and quick decisions. He can cut inside and bounce outside. He has no fear of running straight up the gut and truck defensive players in his way. Against both Clemson and Louisiana Tech, he had his season-high 23 carries, both for over 100 yards. His patience and physicality are worth watching, along with his acceleration. A&M’s defensive line and linebackers will have to be ready for him.

Winston Watkins, Wide Receiver

In the slot, the Tigers have a playmaker who isn’t afraid to climb the ladder and make contested plays. Winston Watkins has been a vital piece of this offensive success. Leavitt will likely be without his top target all season: Trey’Dez Green, who was injured against the Rebels this past weekend.

The 5-foot-11 star isn’t the tallest weapon on the team but will reel in those catches when they are in his area. A&M's secondary, including Marcus Ratcliffe and Dezz Ricks, will be busy tracking him and will have to watch how quickly he gets off release, especially on routes that create catch-and-run scenarios and rack up yards after the catch. If that isn’t limited, it could be a busy day for him and Leavitt, given their early-season connection.