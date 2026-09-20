Texas A&M Defense's Fatal Flaw Dooms Aggies vs. Kentucky

Nick Saban said it best at SEC Media Days down in Tampa, Florida, this summer when dissecting the “fatal flaw” of the Texas A&M defense. Under third-year head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies have developed a system that can get after the quarterback, yet it has struggled against the run.

The two lone losses Texas A&M suffered last season were both to teams that attacked the Aggies in the trenches with a run game. Both Texas and Miami rushed for over 150 yards, while averaging nearly 5 yards per carry.

Those same issues reappeared on Saturday, in Kyle Field, where Kentucky not only walked away with a win but punished Texas A&M on the ground.

The Fatal Flaw

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When you play Miami, they're going to run the ball right at you, direct runs, and you better have some big guys to put in there to be able to stop them,” Saban said back in July. “So it's just a bad matchup for them."

Neither Miami nor Texas entered last season’s matchups known for their strong run games; in fact, the Longhorns finished barely inside the top-100 nationally in rushing offense. Yet, still rushed for over 200 yards in the win over Texas A&M last season.

Then on Saturday, while quarterback Kenny Minchey did his part in the passing game with 252 yards and two scores, Texas transfer running back CJ Baxter led the ground attack.

Baxter, a former five-star prospect, rushed for 87 yards and two scores on 19 carries. Meanwhile, his running mate, Jason Patterson, chipped in 58 yards on just six rushes.

So, even on a day when the Texas A&M defense couldn’t consistently slow the Texas A&M run game, it also struggled to slow the passing game. The Aggies managed just two sacks and three tackles for a loss.

Saturday continued a concerning trend in Elko’s tenure. While his defense has proven it can be aggressive and get after the quarterback, it continues to lose the physicality battle in the trenches.

Even in a game where the Kentucky roster didn’t stack up with the Aggies’ from a pure talent perspective, the Wildcats made the game the exact type of matchup that has given Elko’s defense trouble.

Texas A&M will look to move past its first loss of the season on Saturday when it heads to Baton Rouge to face LSU.

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