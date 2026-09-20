Mike Elko Gives Concerning Injury Update on Texas A&M WR Terry Bussey

The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies suffered an embarrassing loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at Kyle Field in a 31-21 finish.

To make matters worse, the Aggies lost one of their most versatile receivers on the first play of the game.

Texas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey suffered a lower-leg injury on the opening kickoff and had to be carted off. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko provided a concerning update after the game.

Mike Elko: Terry Bussey "Probably" Out for Awhile

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the football during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with reporters after the game, Elko made it clear that Bussey will likely miss an extended period of time.

"That's probably going to be a long one. There are no signs to indicate it's good right now," Elko said.

The Aggies were also without wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, who was listed as doubtful before being ruled out before the game.

Texas A&M star receiver Mario Craver also went down with an apparent lower-body injury in the first half against Kentucky and had to get checked out in the medical tent. Fortunately, he returned to the

On top of that, Isaiah Horton also went down at one point after getting banged up but finished the rest of the game. Texas A&M is also without true freshman wideout Madden Williams, who suffered a season-ending injury at the end of fall camp.

The Aggies will need to get their receivers healthy headed into next week's game in Baton Rouge against LSU.

Where Texas A&M Goes From Here

Bussey had yet to reach his potential during his first two years at Texas A&M after arriving as a five-star recruit. Fans headed into 2026 hoping for a breakout season, and he showed positive signs of heading in that direction during the first two games of this year with seven catches for 92 yards along with four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.

With Bussey now likely out an extended period of time, the Aggies will have to keep leaning on Craver and Horton while hoping Bethel-Roman can get healthy.

But the other members of the receiving corps will need to step up, most notably true freshman Aaron Gregory along with Kelshaun Johnson and TK Norman.

They could be called upon as soon as next Saturday in Baton Rouge against LSU.

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