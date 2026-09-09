3 Matchups That Will Decide Texas A&M's Week 2 Game vs. Arizona State

After a 50-0 blowout over the Missouri State Bears, the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies now turn their attention to another team that handled business well in Week 1, the Arizona State Sun Devils of the Big 12.

The matchup should see an exciting battle between two recent College Football Playoff teams as well as a brilliant head coaching matchup between Texas A&M's Mike Elko and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, especially after Arizona State's 70-7 blowout win over Morgan State last weekend.

The head coaching battle is one of many that fans should be looking forward to, and it will be crucial to the outcome of the game, but there are other aspects to the game's result that require more attention.

Cutter Boley vs. The Texas A&M Pass Rush

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) warms up before their game against the Morgan State Bears at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Aggies a week from this Saturday, but their former quarterback is heading to Kyle Field a week early to lead the Sun Devils to battle in College Station.

Boley will receive a warm welcome in the form of Texas A&M's front line on defense, consisting of Ryan Henderson, Anto Saka, and Marco Jones, the former of the three fresh off of a stellar Texas A&M debut, strip sacking Skyler Locklear during the win last weekend.

Morgan State gave Boley very minimal issues in the first game, which led to the quarterback throwing for 387 yards and six touchdowns, and if there is any defense that is not going to let a repeat of that occur, it's A&M's, especially the secondary of players such as Marcus Ratcliffe, Dalton Brooks, and Dezz Ricks.

If the QB can function handily against the defense, the Sun Devils have a chance to hand the Aggies just their third home loss under Mike Elko's leadership.

Texas A&M's Run Game vs. CJ Fite

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II didn't exactly have the most exciting season opener, toting the rock 17 times for 77 yards while the Aggies as a whole put up 236 yards on the ground.

Arizona State's defensive line is led by senior CJ Fite, who racked up only two tackles in the blowout, and he will likely be the first obstacle that Owens or Marcel Reed come in contact with when they take off on their legs.

With how shaky Texas A&M's offensive line was in the first half of the Missouri State game, it could be the edge that Fite and the rest of the Arizona State defensive line need.

Then again, they would then have to worry about Marcel Reed's passing, which was particularly on point in the opener, especially with the deep ball.

As is the case with most football games, whoever controls the line of scrimmage will control the outcome of the game, and with these two teams, it should be an interesting tug-of-war.

Arizona State's Wideouts vs. Texas A&M's Secondary

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) gestures after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another noteworthy contest involving the back four for the Maroon and White, their next challenge will be to contain Reed Harris and Omarion Miller on the Sun Devils.

Harris led the team with 137 yards and two touchdowns while the Colorado transfer Miller had a team-high eight receptions for 102 yards and a score as well.

The Aggies have an experienced secondary, but turnovers and takeaways weren't exactly their strong suit last season. A&M's best bet here would be to limit damage as much as possible.

Texas A&M and Arizona State kick off at 11:00 AM from Kyle Field this Saturday.

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