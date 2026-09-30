3 Matchups That Will Decide Texas A&M's Week 5 Game vs. Arkansas
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The Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in a downward spiral after the first four weeks of the season. The program now enters week five on a two-game losing streak and is still yet to win a conference game in 2026.
Head coach Mike Elko has spoken on what his team needs to do to improve, and the Aggies will get their chance as they return to Kyle Field and host the Arkansas Razorbacks for the first time since 2020.
With desperation mounting, the Aggies need a win now more than ever, and three matchups will decide the contest against the Razorbacks.
Marcel Reed vs. Arkansas Secondary
It's no secret that the Aggies have struggled on offense, and while the problems don't fall solely on the shoulders of quarterback Marcel Reed, the weight of the concerns has fallen upon him as the signal-caller. However, the matchup against the Razorbacks looks like another opportunity for Reed to get back on track.
The Razorbacks are allowing 31.3 points per game and 6.2 yards per play to their opponents, while the Aggies are scoring 31.3 points per game but are only averaging 4.6 yards per play.
Perhaps the bigger chance for Reed falls in his completion percentage. The Razorbacks are allowing opponents a 70.37 completion percentage, which ranks 123rd in college football. Comparatively, the Aggies are completing passes at a 54.68 percent rate, which ranks 124th in the sport.
Texas A&M's Redzone Defense
While much of the focus has been on the offensive struggles so far this season, the defense, for which Elko lays his hat on, has also not lived up to the program's standard. That could be a problem with the Razorbacks coming to town, who rank No. 1 in the country with a 100 percent redzone success rate.
The Aggies rank No. 26 in college football, holding opponents to just a 75 percent scoring rate in the redzone, and being the first team to hold the Razorbacks from scoring in that area will be a critical component of the matchup.
The Discipline Battle
One thing with the Aggies is that their penalty rate hasn't been horrendous, and so far, it's miles better than their average last year. Both teams in this contest are top-30, with the Aggies averaging 4.5 penalties per game, and the Razorbacks are at 5.3 so far.
With two teams that match up fairly evenly based on the numbers, whichever team can remain disciplined will play a key role in the game.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI as staff writer in football and baseball. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Aggie fans and is excited to cover all things Texas A&M.