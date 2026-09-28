Texas A&M's Next Game Could Tell Us a Lot About Mike Elko's Team

It's no exaggeration to say Texas A&M football is on the precipice of an unrecoverable spiral into the pits of the Southeastern Conference. Sitting at a 2-2 record and yet to win a league game, the Aggies have found themselves in territory uncharted since their disastrous 5-7 season back in 2022.

Head coach Mike Elko will have his hands full and, in some ways, tied behind his back to get his squad rolling again, and it starts with addressing some of the most glaring issues. Quarterback Marcel Reed has played two of his worst games consecutively, and there simply is not a level of synergy present to survive a rigorous conference slate.

But luckily for Elko & Co., the Maroon and White are coming home to Kyle Field, where they will take on an old rival in Arkansas. There has been no shortage of drama between the two programs, as every year brings an action-packed game. But in 2026, the Aggies and Razorbacks are on an early downward slope, so what will this game tell us? Let's find out what to look for.

1.) Can Marcel Reed find his groove again?

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elko has stated over again that Reed is still the Aggies' man slinging the rock, but thus far it has come at a grave price. A&M ranks among the bottom in the NCAA in explosive plays, namely due to Reed's inability to hit open receivers and make something out of a busted play. The Nashville native has not gone over 240 passing yards since Nov. 15, 2025 and the Aggies desperately need more out of him with a room full of dynamic receivers.

Should he be able to awaken the three-headed monster predicted of wide receivers Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton and Ashton Bethel-Roman, perhaps the Aggies can get their mojo back and establish a precedent for their coming competitions. Arkansas has struggled to defend a mobile quarterback, so if Reed can throw in pocket and on the run, there's hope a turnaround could take place.

2.) Will the run game come off strong and stay that way?

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Hasaan Sykes (12) defends at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early on against LSU, A&M imposed its will in the run game, but it didn't hold up as the game progressed. Running back Rueben Owens II had bursts of power, but ultimately was corralled as the Aggies have been left wanting for explosive plays on the ground. The unit has been without premier two-way back Jamarion Morrow due to injury. Still, true freshman stars KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker have received limited snaps despite their efficiency amidst the circumstances.

Arkansas, which gave up over 250 yards on the ground against Georgia, presents an opportunity to change the narrative for A&M's ground attack. Freeing up space on the ground can give Reed some breathing room to settle back into his role, but the offensive line will play a big part in keeping both of these key areas rolling.

3.) Who will step up on defense?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) runs a route during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apart from a few chunk plays, the Aggies' defense held strong against LSU in the first half, but that too did not hold up for the rest. Without an inkling of cushion from the offense, the battered defense was picked apart in the second half as the Tigers rattled off 21 points in the third quarter.

In order to get back on track, someone is going to have to be the X-factor on defense and reestablish the intensity Elko emphasized so greatly in the offseason. Safety and team captain Marcus Ratcliffe had an interception against the Tigers, and he is a candidate to make that step up. So too are the members of the defensive line, which has been quite in the sack department all season.

Defensive tackle Landon Rink has emerged as one of the Aggies' great interior defenders, but others will have to step in alongside him to create a cohesive unit. Something has got to change if A&M wants to get anywhere close to its marks last year, and somewhere in this Elko-coached unit, someone will have to be the jump-starter.

4.) Is this the moment when A&M's offensive identity is established?

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) and cornerback PJ Woodland (11) during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is quite clear, four games into the season, that the Aggies have yet to show the college football world, much less themselves, what exactly the 2026 offense looks like. With Reed's errors and the inabililty to stay in any sort of slugfest does not bode well for the likes of Alabama, Tennessee and Texas that still linger on the schedule.

Even so, against an old rival in the comfort of their own stadium, the Maroon and White are in a position where they have to make the right moves or risk losing the season. It would be a long climb to even be at the doorstep of the SEC Championship conversation, but against a seemingly far-inferior team, this is the time to take the first step.

Reed will be the starter, as said by Elko, but what happens if he is rendered stagnant yet again? Who is the Aggies' quarterback if not Reed or backup Brady Hart? Does Helaman Casuga get thrust into the fire of an SEC schedule? Whoever it is, there is no other moment than now to make clear the offense's identity and if it doesn't happen, the Aggies may simply be out of time to save their fleeting season.

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