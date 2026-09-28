Is It Time For Texas A&M to Have a Hard Conversation About Marcel Reed?

It is not time for Texas A&M to bench Marcel Reed.

Not yet, anyway.

Reed is not the only reason the Aggies have lost consecutive games and have looked inept on offense, and replacing him with Brady Hart is not some magical fix that suddenly turns Texas A&M back into the juggernaut it was in 2025. There are many problems throughout this roster right now, and putting all of them on the quarterback would be an easy way to avoid addressing everything else that has gone wrong.

But Reed is increasingly becoming part of the problem.

Against LSU, he completed just 10 of 26 passes for 106 yards as Texas A&M’s offense failed to score a touchdown in a devastating and embarrassing 35-6 loss. Coming one week after an ugly performance against Kentucky, it was another game where the Aggies needed more from their quarterback and simply didn’t get it.

Reed Is Running Out of Time

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a difference between calling for Reed’s benching now and acknowledging that Texas A&M might eventually have to make that decision.

The Aggies have Arkansas coming to Kyle Field, and that feels like an important line in the sand. A bad performance against the Razorbacks at home would be inexcusable. If Reed can’t get this offense moving in that matchup, Texas A&M might have no choice but to pull the plug.

At some point, though, this becomes more than just this season — it becomes about figuring out what Texas A&M has behind Reed.

Texas A&M Needs Answers About Brady Hart

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Hart a quarterback Mike Elko can turn to moving forward? Is he capable of becoming Texas A&M’s starter in 2027?

Those questions need to be answered before the offseason because Elko could eventually have a significant decision to make in the transfer portal. Does Texas A&M go find another quarterback, or does it trust Hart or someone else already in the building?

The easiest way to find out is to actually let Hart play.

That decision doesn’t have to come against Arkansas. Reed has done enough during his career to deserve another opportunity to get this turned around, especially considering how poorly the rest of the Aggies have played around him.

But this season is quickly moving toward a place where Texas A&M has to start thinking beyond 2026. If Reed doesn’t play better quickly, he might make that decision considerably easier.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.