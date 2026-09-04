3 Bold Predictions For Texas A&M’s Matchup Against Missouri State

An exciting weekend is ahead in the Bryan-College Station area as Texas A&M hosts its first game at Kyle Field against Missouri State.

It’s officially Week 1, and head coach Mike Elko is excited to analyze where his program stands after the first game.

No one knows what the product will look like yet, but with all the work put in during the spring, summer, and fall sessions, expectations are high that this group has the opportunity to replicate and build on last season’s success.

With a newly constructed group with several veterans still in the room, it will be a huge week to build off of, and these are the bold predictions of the weekend.

Marcel Reed Throws 5+ Touchdowns

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) warms up before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a great opener to get out on the field, get a feel for the new season against a Conference USA opponent, and give the offense a solid amount of reps to figure out where it is at.

Marcel Reed enters Year 4 in Aggieland and knows that the expectations are high after leading his team last year on an 11-game winning streak. He knows he needs to limit turnovers and build on the mistakes from last year that he believes he has addressed.

After several departures that played a huge role in the operation last year, Reed’s weapons are still very capable of making those big plays. Just look at the depth chart and film, and it speaks for itself. He arguably has one of the strongest receiver rooms in the nation, and because of that, expect newly promoted offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins to focus on ensuring they are involved. Book it for 5 or more passing touchdowns.

Defense Logs 3+ Turnovers

All offseason, a lot of the chatter from the returning defensive players has been that they want to up the numbers in the turnover category because that was an area they wished was better last year.

A&M struggled at times finding ways to get the ball back in the hands of the offense. There were only a total of 10 turnovers with three interceptions and seven fumbles. At the end of the season, the defense was toward the bottom of the SEC in that category, so there has been a lot of accountability to improve.

With Missouri State going into a hostile environment, it’s very likely there will be mistakes from them that they wish they could take back. Give a couple of interceptions to one of the captains, Marcus Ratcliffe or Dalton Brooks, and a fumble recovery by one of the linebackers.

Tight Ends Record 150+ Yards

Not a lot of people knew this, but the Aggies’ tight ends had a total of 435 receiving yards, so upping those numbers would be a huge step in the right direction for a group that doesn’t have a tight end who played last year on the roster.

A&M does have Micah Riley back, but with his injuries, he hasn’t been able to participate as he'd like. Alongside him are also newly acquired right end Richie Anderson and Houston Thomas, who both joined the team after hitting the transfer portal.

Every option can make those highly contested catches and will help open up the run game with their blocking skills. Reed needs a downfield threat as well that can assist in moving the chains, so expect to see at least one of the tight ends with a massive evening.

Sign up toour free newsletter and follow us onFacebook,XandInstagramfor the latest news.