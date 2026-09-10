Mike Elko Goes to Bat For Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed

Not enough credit has been given to Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed for what he has achieved in his time as the leader of the offense.

Despite what critics have said and where the national media continues to rank him, head coach Mike Elko is one of his biggest supporters and recognizes just how talented Reed is.

“I'm very supportive of Marcel because I wish people would spend more time studying him and watching him and seeing how good he really is,” Elko stated. “As he continues to move up the all-time passing record at Texas A&M and he starts to move past some quarterbacks who are very successful quarterbacks here and were viewed as very successful quarterbacks here. I wish people would start to appreciate who he is, what he does, and how successful he's been for us as a starter.”

Reed Continues Making His Mark In Aggieland

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the duration of the offseason, Reed has focused on building on his 2025 season after taking his team on an 11-game winning streak. That, too often, gets overshadowed by the final two games the Aggies had and has taken him out of some conversations he deserves to be a part of.

A few of those areas Reed has really been trying to improve on are not only the turnover numbers but the completion percentage, rushing touchdowns, and passing touchdown categories.

“I want to go up in passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, definitely yards and completion percentage as well,” Reed mentioned earlier in the year.

Well, so far, he has done just that.

At the conclusion of his outing against Missouri State, Reed completed 70 percent of his passes and had no interceptions, which is exactly what the doctor ordered. He opened up his 2026-27 season by posting 233 yards in the air with two touchdowns and was in sync with his weapons.

Last season, the 6-foot-1 dual threat recorded 3,169 yards with 25 touchdowns. His completion percentage was the highest since joining the Maroon and White, at 62.1 percent, and his rushing numbers were impressive too, with 493 yards.

At the conclusion of the season, Reed was first among SEC quarterbacks in yards per carry (4.72) and wrapped up the year fourth in rushing yards per game (49.73).

Numbers should carry weight.

The national media have often ignored that, but they shouldn’t be, because A&M was a College Football Playoff team, and he was a big reason for that. During his time in College Station, he has had a great record, with his last 13 games being especially prominent, as Elko noted.

“He's now 12-1 as a regular-season starter over the last two years,” Elko said. “I don't know what his overall record is, but it's really good for a starting quarterback at Texas A&M. I bet it ranks very favorably amongst the starting quarterbacks at Texas A&M. I wish people would appreciate who he is a little bit more.”

Rightfully so.

Reed ranks seventh all-time in career passing touchdowns and is also fifth on the single-season passing touchdown list with 25. His numbers will only rise with his athleticism and electric playmaking.

His wins are there. So are the statistics.

Don’t sleep on Marcel.

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