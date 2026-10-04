3 Players That Stood Out For Texas A&M in Win Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

The past two weeks seemed like a distant memory at Kyle Field Saturday night, as the Texas A&M Aggies were able to brave a rainy pregame and secure their first conference win of 2026, a 34-7 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas A&M scored early on in the contest and never looked back, in fact never even trailing, and in return, they were able to secure their 14th win over Arkansas in their last 15 meetings.

As opposed to previous wins for the Aggies, where the veteran players showed off their prominence on the gridiron, it was the younger blood for Texas A&M that powered them to victory Saturday night.

With that all said, here are three players from Mike Elko's squad that particularly stood out in the win over the Razorbacks.

KJ Edwards, Running Back

Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true freshman running back out of Carthage, TX had an absolute night against the Razorbacks Saturday night.

Not only did he score his first two collegiate touchdowns with scores of 20 and three yards in the first and third quarters, respectively, but also tied quarterback Marcel Reed for the team lead in rushing yards with 66.

Edwards was the No. 3-ranked running back in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports, and after showing some impressive runs early on in the season, the freshman could easily be on his way to hunting down the starting spot from Rueben Owens and Jamarion Morrow.

Edwards, who has been likened to current Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, even said that Texas A&M strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt has nicknamed he and fellow true freshman back Carsyn Baker as "Sonic and Knuckles," respectively, a fitting name considering that Gibbs is also nicknamed "Sonic" for his breathtaking speed.

David Olano, Placekicker

Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) reacts after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M defensive lineman Landon Rink said it best after the game, "I LOVE David Olano!"

Olano booted two field goals again for the Aggies, but these weren't your typical routine boots, he sank one from 57 yards and another from 50 yard out.

The former was the longest by a Texas A&M kicker since 1999.

On top of that, Olano is now six-for-six to start the season, the first Aggie kicker since Seth Small in 2018 to accomplish the feat.

Also in his postgame presser, Rink likened Olano to Texas A&M's version of The Hulk, giving a memorable quote in the process:

"You know that Avengers meme that says, 'we have a Hulk?' Well, we have a David Olano."

TK Norman, Wide Receiver

With Mario Craver a game-time decision and Ashton Bethel-Roman still nursing an injury that had sidelined him for two games, it was only a matter of time before Norman made his presence felt.

He didn't replicate Craver's 11-catch, 119-yard performance against Kentucky a couple of weeks ago, but he did lead the team with 36 yards on three catches, while also adding a rush for 16 yards in a night where the passing attack was slow-moving thanks to the heavy rainfall shortly before the game.

The trio of catches were Norman's first of the year, and allowed him to match his reception total from all of last season.

Now back in the win column, the Aggies hit the road to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers, who just handed a beatdown to a No. 8-ranked Florida Gators squad Saturday afternoon.

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