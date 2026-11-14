Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Tennessee: Live Updates, Observations, Box Score

After an extended hiatus of home games, the Texas A&M Aggies return to Kyle Field, looking to keep their bowl eligibility alive as they host Josh Heupel and the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers in Texas A&M's annual "Black Out" game.

Texas A&M comes in looking to avoid a fourth straight conference loss on the year, while the Vols will look to continue their hot streak that saw them lopside the Kentucky Wildcats last week.

Now, the two teams meet in College Station for their first gridiron meeting since 2023, where a loss could send Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes into a spiral.

Round 10: No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M came up short last week in Columbia over the South Carolina Gamecocks after allowing a late touchdown to South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

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The Aggies were efficient offensively in terms of yardage, tallying over 450 yards, but were unable to find the end zone as they yet again had to rely on kicker David Olano for their production.

The Ags and Vols kick off at 2:00 PM from Kyle Field, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates, the box score, and observations on crucial game drives as the action unfolds in real time.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

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Box Score

1 2 3 4 Total Tennessee Texas A&M