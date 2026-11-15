Aggies Up, Aggies Down After Crushing Loss vs. Tennessee Volunteers

It was another disappointing performance for the Texas A&M Aggies in front of the home crowd at Kyle Field on Saturday, resulting in a 22-7 loss to the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Aggies scored the first touchdown of the game with a 25-yard rushing score from KJ Edwards but were unable to put any additional points on the board throughout the course of the day, and after Tennessee put together a 13-point fourth quarter, it was game over for Texas A&M, who drops to 1-6 in conference play.

Despite the overall performance, there were still positives for the team in the loss, though there were plenty of cons as well, and here are a few of each.

Aggies Up

KJ Edwards, RB

Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) defends during the first half at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true freshman out of Carthage put on another solid performance, putting up a team-high 44 yards, most of them coming on his 25-yard score in the second quarter that served as the only Texas A&M points of the contest.

Edwards outgained Rueben Owens by five yards despite garnering three fewer carries than his elder back, and in a day that only saw 86 yards out of the A&M rushing attack, the freshman's performance does serve as one of optimism.

Daymion Sanford, LB

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior out of Katy, TX has been hailed by many as the defensive leader for the Aggies, and he showed it Saturday against Tennessee.

The linebacker scored seven total tackles, two of them going for a loss, and he also sacked Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre during the course of the game.

The sack was his first of the year, a long time coming after recording 3.5 in the 2025 season.

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Sanford has now recorded 20 tackles in his past three contests, further exemplifying his leadership on the defensive side, especially in the linebacker corps.

Aggies Down

David Olano, K

Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano (24) kicks the ball during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olano only had one field goal attempt in the contest, but it sailed wide right and was no good from 50 yards out.

The seemingly inhumane transfer from the Illinois Fighting Illini has now missed kicks in back-to-back weeks after starting the season flawlessly on both field goals and extra points.

Of course, this doesn't discredit him as a trustworthy option for Elko when fourth downs arise, but it is definitely disheartening to see a player of Olano's caliber miss in a situation like A&M was in, a chance to extend their lead before halftime.

Marcel Reed, QB

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed has been trending downhill almost all year, but with his semi-tolerable performances in the past two games, today's showing was a true letdown.

Of 22 pass attempts, Reed only completed nine passes for 71 yards, and one of his passes went right into the hands of Tennessee cornerback TJ Metcalf, which eventually led to Mike Elko putting Brady Hart in at quarterback for the Aggies' last drive of the game.

After weeks of defending Reed following his other shady performances, Elko responded to an ask about if the quarterback position was open for Oklahoma next week with a "we'll see."

We shall see, indeed.

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