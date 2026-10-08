Jamarion Morrow and Ashton Bethel-Roman Could Unlock Texas A&M Offense

Staring down its biggest test of the season so far, Texas A&M football is hungry to get its destiny back into its own hands against No. 14 Missouri. The start has been less than ideal for head coach Mike Elko's third year at the helm, as the program dropped its first two Southeastern Conference matchups against Kentucky and LSU.

Luckily for the Aggies, a rebounding victory over Arkansas has shot some juice back into the ailing offense, thanks to a stellar rushing performance from A&M's stable of backs. The inefficient play that has plagued quarterback Marcel Reed took a backseat to a simple approach against the Razorbacks, especially since wide receiver injuries have limited many explosive opportunities.

Wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman is one of those pass-catchers trying to get back in the swing of things, a star who has been limited due to lingering injuries, and the same case is running back Jamarion Morrow. But if both of these young contributors can get fully healthy, there's a real chance to see the big-play ability folks have been saying the Aggies are capable of.

Finding a "new" gear?

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (8) looks on prior to the game against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bethel-Roman has been easing back into action, including a three-catch performance against the Razorbacks for 19 yards; however, the Aggies have been missing the dynamic plays that characterized his success in the latter stages of 2025. Therefore, if they can get him back at full speed, they can get another piece to complement Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton and reliable veteran Mario Craver.

As for Morrow, A&M has come alive on the ground thanks to the true freshman tandem of Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards, but throwing him back into the mix could take the run game to all-new heights. A ground-and-pound identity has been at the heart of the rookies, but Morrow presents a dual threat as both a rusher and a catcher since bursting onto the scene in his first year in the Maroon and White.

Elko has been searching for a way to give his quarterback ways to succeed, and sometimes it's just a matter of getting the right pieces at the right time. With the loss of all-around utility man Terry Bussey, there's been a growing need for an X-factor, and perhaps the healthy versions of these two weapons could throw the Aggies back into high gear.

And there would be no better time to get the pair back in the full swing, since Missouri has an offense that could easily take over the game if A&M isn't able to respond in a shootout. Despite running back Rueben Owens II being listed as RB1, he has struggled to get past first contact, something the young backs have shown flashes of in the limited carries they've had.

Bethel-Roman became a staple of the Aggies' offense when he shined on the road against Arkansas last season, leading to Texas-sized expectations in his redshirt sophomore year. The chance to cash in on those expectations has not fully sailed away, and another booming road performance could be exactly what he and the Aggies need with a banged-up Craver.

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