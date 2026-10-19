Mike Elko Critiques Texas A&M QB Brady Hart After Win vs. The Citadel

The Texas A&M Aggies have dealt with a number of different issues this season which have resulted in the team's 4-3 record.

However, most notable among these problems has been the questions surrounding the quarterback position. Marcel Reed has been met with loads of criticism due to inconsistent and often poor play, leading many fans to wonder what the offensive could look like with a different quarterback commanding the offense.

Texas A&M got an extended look at this on Saturday in the 41-0 win over The Citadel, as Brady Hart replaced Reed and played the entire second half. He finished the day 8 of 12 passing for 107 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

However, Aggies head coach Mike Elko clearly still wants to see more from Hart despite the fact that many fans want to see a change at quarterback.

Mike Elko Talks The Good and Bad of Texas A&M QB Brady Hart

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the media after the game, Elko talked about both the positives and negatives that he saw from Hart.

Playing well against The Citadel is one thing, but Hart would need a chance to prove he can do it against SEC competition. It remains to be seen if he will truly get that shot at any point this season.

"It was good to see Brady get out there," Elko said. "I still think he operates a little bit quicker than I'd like him to. I'd like to see him be a little more relaxed and a a little big more comfortable in the pocket. But it was good to see him get a lot of reps."

Hart has appeared in three games this season. He also played in the Missouri State win, finishing 4 of 8 passing for 36 yards and a touchdown. But a few weeks later,

There simply isn't enough live-game reps from Hart to know whether or not he is truly the answer. Despite Reed's struggles, he is still a veteran player with 64 career total touchdowns and loads of experience.

The coaching staff sees both quarterbacks every day at practice. If they felt that Hart was a better option, they would have already made a change.

Reed will have a chance to silence all of the noise if Texas A&M can pull off an upset over No. 13 Alabama this weekend.

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