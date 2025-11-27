3 Things Texas A&M Needs To Secure Perfect Regular Season vs. Texas
Starting the season at AP No. 19, Texas A&M football has come a long way since its season opener against UTSA. There have been road tests and home-field classics, all of which have retained the same result: an Aggie victory.
That's not to say these wins haven't come with challenges, as winning against then-No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana took essentially the last play of the game while the impressive 28-point comeback versus South Carolina took an all-world second-half effort.
Now against the Texas Longhorns, the Aggies are tasked with replicating their road success in another hostile environment, except this time, it'll be against their most bitter and storied rivals with a Southeastern Conference championship game berth on the line. Taking that into account, let's look at A&M's keys to victory.
Get After The Quarterback
Texas has seen a revival of sorts in its passing game, thanks to quarterback Arch Manning finally settling in as the field general of the Longhorns' offense. However, despite his success in recent competitions, the pass rush is the true equalizer.
In Manning's two SEC losses, he was sacked a combined nine times while being pressured countless times. This deadly combination was key in throwing off his passing rhythm and not allowing him to get his feet set. The Aggies have a chance to replicate others' success, as they have the second-most efficient sack attack in the country.
Want to shut down the Longhorns? Pierce through the line, get Manning down, tally up some points.
Protect Reed, Score Big
On the flip side of the contest, quarterback Marcel Reed has seemingly improved with each week, despite injuries keeping the A&M offense from being at full force before the postseason. The Aggies are already a lock for the College Football Playoff, but there's more at stake here.
The "Maroon Goons" have been one of the best returning units in the SEC, allowing just 0.8 sacks per game on the season. When the protection breaks down, Reed has the capability to extend drives at will with his legs, but with such dynamic playmakers, it's essential he gets the ball in their hands.
Reed has already proven himself a magician in undesirable situations, but if A&M gives him a consistently safe pocket, a double-digit victory may be imminent. However, the Texas defense ranks third in the country with 37 sacks, so it will have to keep its wits about it.
Don't Get Caught Up in The Moment
Head coach Mike Elko has preached in recent weeks the importance of finishing the season and not getting caught up in the past and future. The "now" is the most impactful moment, where teams define their paths towards greatness, which is how Elko has rallied his squad to 11 straight victories.
The same blueprint must be followed against the Longhorns, as the rivalry and emotion are sure to play a heavy factor. However, the Aggies must stay the course and take the game one step at a time. As arguably one of the most impactful games in recent A&M history, Elko will have to keep his troops steady one last time in the regular season.