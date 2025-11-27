Longhorns Make Shocking Decision Regarding Texas A&M Mascot For Lone Star Showdown
When it comes to rivalry week in college football, there are no bounds for what is fair between the programs, and the Texas Longhorns took no exception to that regarding the status of the Texas A&M Aggies' beloved mascot, Reveille.
With both teams primed with energy, and the Aggies making their first trip to Austin since their win in the Forty Acres in 2010, everyone will be there, except Reveille. The Longhorns opted to ban their rival's mascot from attendance for the renewed annual Black Friday matchup.
For the Longhorns, though, the decision seems to be made out of spite, after the Aggies banned Bevo from being in attendance for the Lone Star Showdowns' first matchup in over a decade in College Station last season.
Spite or Jealousy?
While all is fair in love and war, it seems rivalries and programs' mascots are no exception to that saying after the Longhorns opted to ban Reveille from being in attendance. A marquee matchup between the two flagship programs in the Lone Star State will only feature one mascot on the sideline of this one.
Reveille, the mascot for the Aggies, and often regarded as one of the most beautiful and well-trained dogs in college football. However, she is still banned from being on the sideline, even with her Corps of Cadets handlers near her at all times.
While it may seem like it was due to the SEC Championship incident where Bevo went after Uga, the Georgia Bulldogs mascot, the real reasoning is simpler and way prettier. When the Longhorns traveled to College Station last season to reignite their rivalry, the Aggies banned Bevo from being on the sidelines, meaning the Longhorns' mascot would not be present for the rivalry game for the first time in history.
Now the Aggies are on the receiving end of the exact same treatment that was extended to their rivals last season. While the Aggies defended their decision, saying the new renovations in the stadium left less sideline space and no open end zone with enough space for Bevo to be penned, it made the Longhorns' decision easy this year.
However, Bevo won't be the only animal at the game, though, as the Longhorns will host the actual Budweiser Clydesdales for the first time since 1998. While it may seem like advertisement publicity, it could also be a subtle shot at the Aggies, showing that they have enough room to accommodate other animals.
Regardless, the mascots won't be on the field deciding the outcome of the game, but if the Aggies needed any extra juice for this game, the Longhorns gave them some.
The Aggies will travel to take on the Longhorns on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT