What the Stats Say About Texas A&M vs. Texas Longhorns Matchup
As rivalry weekend approaches, Texas A&M football will be among the first to face its storied foes in a Black Friday matchup with the Texas Longhorns. It'll be a contest of giants, where bragging rights won't be the only thing fought for deep in the heart of the Lone Star State.
Though their paths have gone in two separate directions this season, the goal remains clear for both squads, and that’s getting the final regular-season word against their bitter rivals. It's a war that has been raging for over 130 years, and the stakes continue to climb in the modern era of college football.
Each will have to navigate monster pass rushers, lightning-quick pass catchers, and all the emotion of the state of Texas combined, but what better for the race for the national title? Let’s take a look at what the stats are saying in this game.
A&M And A Quest For Perfection
Though many have tried to throw the Aggies off their stalwart path, all have tried in vain through the first 11 games of the season. There have been ranked road victories and stunning comebacks, as wins have been achieved in a variety of ways.
Offensively, A&M averages 465.1 total yards per game (fourth in the SEC), 269.2 yards passing (sixth) and 195.9 yards rushing12 (fourth). Additionally, the Aggies are averaging a whopping 43.25 points per game on the road, as quarterback Marcel Reed has accounted for 31 total touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Cashius Howell leads the Aggies and the Southeastern Conference in sacks with 11.5, which is good for second in the country. That's not to say Howell is the only difference maker, with the rest of the Maroon and White defense bringing the team total to 39 (second-best in the country). Together, the unit allows 21.5 points per game (t-ninth).
Playoff-Hopeful Texas
After starting the season as the country's consensus No. 1 team and national title favorite, the Longhorns' season has gone through a handful of ups and downs. An opening loss to Ohio State had the Buckeyes overtake their throne while two losses down the stretch now have Texas's playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Offensively, the Longhorns average 381.5 total yards per game (tenth in the SEC), 259.9 yards passing (seventh), and 123.3 yards rushing (fourteenth). With a handful of offensive linemen departing to the NFL this past offseason, the lack of continuity has caused the Texas offense to suffer, though it should not be underestimated with as much talent it possesses.
Defensively, Texas has its own superb pass rusher in outside linebacker Colin Simmons, a sophomore who is as versatile as it gets with 10 sacks (second in the SEC) this season. The Longhorns are just two sacks behind the Aggies with 37, as the defense allows just 20 points per game (sixth).