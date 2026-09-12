3 X-Factors Who Could Help Texas A&M Beat Arizona State

After a 50-0 win to open up Week 1, the competition looks much different in Week 2, which means that every single player for Texas A&M needs to be locked in and be on their A game.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are feeling optimistic about what it can do at Kyle Field, so here are the three players that will be the difference.

Isaiah Horton, WR

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) receives a pass during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Alabama transfer's first game in the Maroon and White, he had an awesome outing that left everyone leaving the stadium confident in what he brings. He logged four catches for over 70 yards and showed off his serious, down-the-field threat.

If this chemistry between him and quarterback Marcel Reed continues down the road, this offense is going to be super scary and one of the best in the SEC. Horton showed he can make highly contested catches and has the speed to make defenses suffer. He has an even better afternoon with the Aggies this go-around, with over 100 yards against the Sun Devils.

Micah Riley, TE

Only one tight end was able to reel in a few catches, and it was Micah Riley, a captain of this A&M squad. The other two tight ends helped more in the blocking game, so offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins will likely shake it up by throwing a changeup and getting all three involved in the receiving game.

Riley will finish with the most catches this tight end room sees against Arizona State. A&M knows that his frame is at 6-foot-5 and will need to be utilized in the red zone, so the Omaha, Nebraska native will deliver and get his first touchdown as well.

The defense is also going to try to apply pressure on Reed, so Riley’s blocking mechanics are going to be put to the test and are very important to allow this offense to operate at the level it wants to. His PFF grade was 83.1 in run blocking, and he had a 74.6 offense grade, so Riley could up his game in the biggest contest of Texas A&M's early season.

Noah Mikhail, LB

Noah Mikhail led the A&M defense in tackles last week, and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill will like him to step up again and stop the Arizona State offense that has been able to run the football over the last several years.

Mikhail is a smart linebacker with great eye vision who can easily locate the football and be the tackling machine every team wants. He’ll attack downhill like he did last week and won’t hesitate to shoot the gap. The Sun Devils are also a solid passing team, and Cutter Boley had a strong week with over 300 yards in the air, so that Mikhail will dial up the blitz as well.

Expect Mikhail to step up regardless of his playing time and record a sack, an interception, and several solo tackles. After what he has shown in the spring game, camp, and live action, he will show his aggressiveness and versatility again.

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