Three Questions Texas A&M Must Answer vs. Arizona State

With a Saturday matchup against Arizona State looming just over the horizon, Texas A&M football will have its first real test of the season. The Aggies dismantled the Missouri State Bears on both sides of the ball, but against an opponent in the infant stage of its FBS timeline, there are still more questions to answer for head coach Mike Elko's unit.

Facing a Sun Devil offense that torched its Week 1 opponent with 10 touchdowns and over 650 yards, the Maroon and White will have their hands full with playmakers across the board. On the other side of the ball, the Aggies will need a stronger pass rush after surrendering two sacks against the Bears a week ago.

It will be the best not-so-pop quiz for Elko and his Aggies, and with the Sun Devils having some of the Big 12's finest, these three questions will be the most important ones to answer to get a perfect score. Let's take a look at which should have A&M studying the hardest.

Question 1: Can the offensive line hold up against a Power 4 opponent?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) blocks as Missouri State Bears defensive end Jalile Elliott (10) defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After returning just one starter, center Mark Nabou Jr., to the offensive line, the Aggies took on the Bears in their first real action of the 2026 season and were bested on a handful of plays, allowing two sacks and four tackles for loss. But with a unit that is still building team chemistry, there was room for error as A&M secured a 50-point victory.

It won't be as easy against Arizona State, as Power 4 defenses typically have more firepower than their counterparts in college football. While not locking down their opponent in the same fashion as the Aggies did last week, the Sun Devils kept Morgan State contained with two sacks and allowed just one touchdown.

The competition will be elevated, but can A&M tighten its grip and rise to the occasion? Reps are critical, and the Aggies will have the perfect opportunity to get their synergy on point before Southeastern Conference play ramps up in a week's time.

Question 2: Who is RB1 for the Aggies?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with tight end Richie Anderson III (84) during third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While perhaps not as pressing an inquiry as the capability of the offensive line, the question of who should receive the brunt of the carries in the backfield is an important one to answer. Though running back Rueben Owens II is listed as RB1, the flashes shown by the stable of playmakers leave fans and critics wondering how the order should go.

Owens is a heavier veteran presence, but running backs Jamarion Morrow, KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker all displayed what makes them great in their 2026 debut. Baker took his first college carry into the end zone as he zig-zagged through defenders, while Edwards rumbled his 11 yards for a first down.

Morrow, on the other hand, picked up right where he left off from his stellar true freshman campaign and darted into the end zone for a touchdown, all the while providing support in pass protection and catching two passes for 18 yards.

The best has yet to come, it seems, from the A&M running back room, but who should be the featured ball carrier as league play looms just over the horizon? No better time to take a look than now, against the Sun Devils.

Question 3: Is the defense just as good against the Sun Devils?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Myles Davis (13) tackles Missouri State Bears quarterback Skyler Locklear (9) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holding the Bears to just 67 yards of total offense is one thing, but doing it against a Power 4 opponent? The answer is yet to be seen. A&M curbed any advance from Missouri State in its season opener, having just two snaps played in its own territory for a net gain of -1 yard.

Nothing too flashy was asked of the Maroon and White against their outmatched opponent, though now, the Sun Devils have shown they are more than capable of taking shallow catches into the end zone after six scores through the air in their opener.

It won't be simple, so can the Aggies replicate their efforts to secure their first Big 12 home victory in over a decade? We'll just have to wait until the score card is tallied and the answer sheet has been published after their 11am showdown.

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