4 Biggest Winners From the Texas A&M Aggies Win Over Missouri State

Despite playing sloppy football at times, Texas A&M was never threatened by Missouri State in their 50-0 shutout win on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Although the Aggies need to clean some things up in practice with formidable Arizona State coming to College Station this week, there are way more positives than negatives coming out of Week 1 victory.

Here are the four biggest winners in Maroon and White on Saturday.

Mario Craver, WR

Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

After not scoring a touchdown since his 86-yard TD reception against Notre Dame in Week 3 last season, Mario Craver found the end zone on a 12-yard TD catch right before halftime to all but put away the game.

More importantly than ending his touchdown drought, Craver established that he must be heavily involved in A&M’s offense if the Aggies are going to have an explosive offensive attack in 2026. Craver’s special ability to separate and leave defensive backs, combined with his skills to get huge yards after the catch, will be needed consistently for A&M’s offense to reach its full potential in 2026.

Holmon Wiggins, Offensive Coordinator

With Holmon Wiggins calling plays, the Aggies offense was consistently efficient and effective while putting 50 points on the scoreboard. The feat is even more impressive when you add the fact that, before Saturday night, Wiggins had never called a play in an official NCAA game.

Although it’s early, Wiggins seems to already have the pulse of the Aggies offense and will give them a new flavor of play-calling to blend in with their talented skill players. This trait will be needed as the Aggies go on their difficult SEC journey this fall.

Texas A&M Defensive Unit

No matter who you are playing, it’s very impressive to only give up 67 total yards while shutting out an opponent. Missouri State’s overall offensive output was so low that it’s the fewest total yards Texas A&M has allowed in a game this season.

With the offense still in the developmental stage of getting acquainted with a new system, it’s imperative that the Aggies defensive unit shows up like this every game.

Despite many new faces in new places on the defensive unit, A&M upheld their standard of being extremely tough to get a first down against on third downs, forcing Missouri State to go one-for-10 on third downs. Last season, the Aggies set the record for the lowest third-down conversion percentage this decade in college football and Saturday's performance gets them off and running again this season.

Isaiah Horton - WR

By catching the first touchdown of the season for the Aggies, Isiah Horton laid down the groundwork to follow in former Aggies receiver KC Concepcion’s footsteps as an instant impact portal player. The talented receiver, who transferred in from Miami and Alabama, had four receptions for 76 yards despite dropping a pass or two.

Horton’s size and ability to make tough catches look routine are a great complement to Craver’s game. His development and rapport with senior quarterback Marcel Reeed must continue to grow for the Aggies offense to reach its full potential.

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