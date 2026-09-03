Texas A&M Has to Find the Best Way to Use Terry Bussey, Not Just a Position for Him

The Texas A&M Aggies have no shortage of talent at wide receiver this upcoming season.

And with a former receivers coach in Holmon Wiggins now calling the plays as Texas A&M's new offensive coordinator, the Aggie passing game with Marcel Reed could reach a new level of production.

But while Texas A&M fans can sleep well at night knowing what Isaiah Horton, Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman will bring to the table, Terry Bussey's role within the offense remains unclear.

So far, he's had a strong fall camp with multiple highlight plays in the air, but it still might take a few games during the season until Wiggins and head coach Mike Elko figure out exactly how to use him in an offense that's already secured its three top receivers.

Holmon Wiggins Has Already Hinted at Terry Bussey's Role

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There shouldn't be any debate: Bussy is a receiver, and any discussion about him playing multiple positions is a waste of time.

But that hardly means he can't be used in different ways across the offense. That will be the challenge for Wiggins and the offensive coaching staff to figure out. After all, Bussey might be Texas A&M's most versatile offensive player dating back to his multi-positional impact at the 2A level with Timpson High School.

Wiggins has already hinted that the Aggies will be using Bussy in different ways aside from just splitting him out wide

Make no mistake though -- he's a receiver through and through, and his strong production during fall camp proved that.

“Of course, a lot of people have recognized Terry Bussey just in the facet of him kind of having time on job,” Wiggins said. “Us using him in a bunch of different capacities. He's a smart, tough, unselfish, dependable player that we can line up in a few different spots.”

Finding differnt ways to get Bussey the ball will aid in what Texas A&M fans is a breakout year for him. Despite being a five-star recruit out of high school, he has yet to come anywhere close to making the impact people expected.

Across his first two years in College Station, Bussey has posted just 35 catches for 411 yards and one touchdown along with 17 carries for 103 yards and two more scores.

Wiggins' creativity as the new play-caller just might be the key for Bussey to finally make a notable impact in the Texas A&M impact.

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