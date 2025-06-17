4-Star Running Back KJ Edwards Commits to Texas A&M Over Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies are staying hot on the 2026 recruiting trail this offseason by landing another commitment.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star running back KJ Edwards has committed to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas A&M wins a major SEC recruiting battle, including beating out their arch rival for one of the best running backs in the state.
A product of Carthage, TX, Edwards is the No. 5 overall player in the state and the No. 2 running back, per 247Sports' rankings.
Edwards unsurprisingly received a slew of offers from elite programs, including Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, Notre Dame and more.
During the 2024 season, Edwards had 142 carries for 1,789 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns along with 30 catches for 383 yards and three more scores. He ended the year by winning Offensive MVP in Carthage's 4A D-II state championship win, a game in which he had 18 rushes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Edwards now arguably becomes the top commit in Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class. He joins a group that features four-stars like quarterback Helaman Casuga, offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough, cornerback Victor Singleton, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., tight end Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler and edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala along with three-stars like linebacker Storm Miller, cornerback Camren Hamiel, kicker Asher Murray and wide receiver Mike Brown.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Edwards could develop into a "serious pro prospect."
"One of the nation's top backs and among the very best in a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB class. Highly productive with plenty of tread left on the tires thanks to glut of lopsided victories," Brooks wrote. "... Projects as a potential high-major impact back who could become a serious pro prospect.