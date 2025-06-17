Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks Finalists for 5-Star Athlete Brandon Arrington
In the midst of another successful offseason of recruiting, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies could be on the way to landing their biggest signing of the summer.
Brandon Arrington, a 5-star cornerback out of Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, CA, told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he had narrowed down his college choices to two schools, Oregon and Texas A&M.
Arrington is in the class of 2026 and according to 247Sports, he is ranked as the 10th-best player in the 2026 class and the top-ranked player at his position and in the state of California.
Arrington has recently taken official visits to both of his target schools, visiting Oregon on June 13 and paying a visit to College Station on June 5.
Arrington has been praised for his speed, with 247Sports' Greg Biggins describing Arrington as "one of the nation's top sprinters, with some calling him a potential Olympic hopeful for the 2028 Games." Biggins continued his appraisal by describing the senior as possessing "high round NFL Draft potential if he hits his ceiling and is one of the best athletes to come out of the talent laden San Diego region in years."
The defensive back, like many high school players, has also taken reps on the other side of the line of scrimmage at wide receiver, catching 57 passes for 527 yards and five receiving touchdowns, with 26 tackles and an interception on defense in the 2024 season.
Arrington's speed would add to the Aggie defensive back corps splendidly, as the Aggies already possess Bryce Anderson, Will Lee III and Dezz Ricks amongst others in the secondary who have no trouble sticking to the hips of receivers of all skill levels, and would give the Maroon and White their first 5-star recruit of the offseason.
The top-ranked corner will announce Thursday whether he wants to head to the Pacific Northwest or to the SEC in College Station.