4-Star Safety Names Texas A&M Aggies Among Finalists
Texas A&M football and coach Mike Elko have been on a recruiting tear recently.
Class of 2026 four-star safety Chance Collins has named Texas A&M among his final four schools, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman reported via X. He is also considering Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia.
Collins visited Utah on May 30. He plans to announce his commitment on Wednesday, June 11, nine days before he visits A&M. If the Aggies are not the program he initially chooses, Elko and company have a chance to change his mind.
The ball-hawking safety is set to visit Aggieland on June 20.
As a junior at Mansfield Timberview High School, Collins saw playing time on all three units, offense, defense and special teams. As a receiver, he hauled in 16 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Collins displayed a natural ability to defend the pass, recording six interceptions and eight passes defended. He also recorded twenty tackles and two tackles for loss.
Aside from standing out on the gridiron, Collins is also somewhat of a track star. According to his MileSplit, he ran a 10.76 100m and a 21.16 200m this past track season. Collins is also noted for running a 49.82 400m, 10.99 100m and 22.56 200m as a sophomore.
The Aggies have shown a commitment to aquiring some of the best talent across the country. Since hiring recruiting guru David “Pop” Cooney, A&M’s recruitment has been on fire. In the near-72 hours since the hire, the Fightin’ Farmers have gotten three commits to completely shut down their recruitment, a top-kicker in the 2026 class and multiple official visits scheduled.
A&M is set to open its 2025 campaign with a night game against the UTSA Roadrunners.