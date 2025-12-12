Texas A&M Full Football Schedule For 2026 Season Officially Revealed

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2025 season has yet to officially end, but the preparations are already in the works for the 2026 season, which will serve as their third under head coach Mike Elko and their first under their new offensive and defensive coordinators.

The Aggies will look to repeat the success they had in the 2025 season, an 11-1 record that found them ranked No. 7 in the opening round of the College Football Playoff and hosting the Miami Hurricanes in Kyle Field's first ever CFP hosting.

And now there's more excitement for the 12th Man to look forward to, as the full 2026 schedule for Texas A&M football is here.

Full 2026 Schedule Released For Texas A&M Football

On Thursday night, all 12 games for the Aggies in the 2026 season were released, including all nine conference games which will feature matchups with their three secured opponents, the Texas Longhorns, the LSU Tigers, and the Missouri Tigers.

As of now, quarterback Marcel Reed and the Aggies are confirmed to begin their year on September 5 against the Missouri State Tigers, followed by a matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils, both at Kyle Field.

The Maroon and White will finish out their season the same way they have the past two seasons, a grudge match in the Lone Star Showdown with the Texas Longhorns, with the game returning to Kyle Field, hoping to flip the result of the past two years that have both resulted in wins for the Burnt Orange.

Here is the full 2026 schedule for the Texas A&M Aggies football team:

Sat, Sept. 5 - vs. Missouri State - College Station, TX



Sat, Sept. 12 - vs. Arizona State - College Station, TX



Sat, Sept. 26 - at LSU - Baton Rouge, LA



Sat, Oct. 3 - vs. Arkansas - College Station, TX



Sat, Oct. 10 - at Missouri - Columbia, MO



Sat, Oct. 17 - vs. The Citadel - College Station, TX



Sat, Oct. 24 - at Alabama - Tuscaloosa, AL



Sat, Oct. 31 - BYE



Sat, Nov. 7 - at South Carolina - Columbia, SC



Sat, Nov. 14 - vs. Tennessee - College Station, TX



Sat, Nov. 21 - at Oklahoma - Norman, OK



Fri, Nov. 27 - vs. Texas - College Station, TX