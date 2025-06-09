Texas A&M Aggies Set to Host 5-Star CB on Official Visit
While the Texas A&M Aggies just wrapped one weekend of official visits, they will continue hosting more for the rest of June. Some of the nation's top prospects will continue to make their way to College Station, which will include five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington Jr.
The Mount Miguel High School product announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will be taking one of his official visits to the Aggies this summer. Per his tweet, the Aggies will host Arrington on June 20-22nd.
As things currently stand, that will be his final official visit of the summer. He will also take one to Alabama on June 13- 15th, and USC on June 17-19th.
The La Mesa, California, native is a five-star recruit per On3. They rank him as the No. 1 cornerback in the class and the second-best recruit from California. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, he holds offers from over 40 schools, which include many of the nation's top programs.
In the 247Sports composite, he is also considered a five-star recruit, where they rank him as the No. 1 athlete and No. 1 player in California. This makes him the eighth-ranked prospect nationally according to 247Sports.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins says:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college," Biggins writes. "On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight."
All of his visits will come before he makes his decision on July 5th. He named Alabama, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC as his finalists.