4-Star Wide Receiver Flips Commitment To Texas A&M After Historic Season
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are getting attention from all across the country as they have had an incredible season, sitting at 11-0 for the first 11-win season since 1992.
The Aggies' historic season has also caught the attention of many recruits, including Jayden Warren, who just flipped his commitment from Houston to A&M, per Hayes Fawcett.
The four-star wide receiver out of Rosharon, Texas, had been committed to Houston since July, choosing the Cougars over 32 dominant football programs, including the Aggies. Warren ranks as the No. 27 wide receiver in the country, and the overall No. 22 recruit in Texas.
Among his recruitment process, many powerhouses were interested in Warren, including teams such as the Aggies, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, and many others.
Wide Receivers With The Aggies
Warren had four official visits, which started off with TCU on May 30, followed by a trip to Dallas to visit SMU on June 6, before heading to Houston, where he visited on June 12. After a trip around the state of Texas, and a commitment to Houston, Warren made his way to College Station for a visit on November 14.
With the Aggies posting an impressive 11-0 record in just the second year under Mike Elko, many recruits see a program that is progressing forward.
The Aggies currently have 15 wide receivers on their roster, including four commits, which now includes Warren. The top receivers for the Aggies this season have been KC Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Ashton Bethel-Roman, who sit at over 2,000 yards combined.
The star receiver for the Aggies this season has been Concepcion, as he leads the team with 829 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on the season. Concepcion has been a target for Marcel Reed all season long, as he has a team-high 52 receptions.
Craver has been in and out this season for the Aggies, after a quick start, where he was able to post over 100 receiving yards in the Aggies first three matchups versus UTSA, Utah State and Notre Dame.
Most recently, Bethel-Roman has come up with big plays, including 139 receiving yards off of just four receptions in A&M's historic comeback win against South Carolina where the Aggies maintained a perfect season as they advanced to 10-0.
Warren's first season with the Aggies will be the 2026 campaign, as he will still have much talent in front of him, yet we've seen that when you show the work you've put in, anyone can play on Mike Elko's squad.