5 Arkansas Razorbacks To Watch vs. Texas A&M Aggies

As the Aggies hit the road for only the second time this season, they face a hungry Arkansas team with many impactful players.

Olivia Sims

Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With the Aggies heading to Fayetteville for their first Southeastern Conference away game, there are many key players to the Arkansas football team that could have an outstanding performance against the No. 4 team in the country.

Braylen Russell, Running Back

Arkansas Braylen Russel
Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

With Arkansas being the second-highest SEC team in rushing yards so far this season with 1309, the Aggies should expect an explosive run game come Saturday. A key factor in this run offense is Braylen Russell, a sophomore running back who has picked up three touchdowns this season off of 40 carries.

With Arkansas having a dual-threat quarterback in Taylen Green, he will run the ball quite a bit, yet when he doesn't, he puts it in the hands of Russell, who was named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watchlist.

Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver

Arkansas Jalen Brow
Sep 6, 2025; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jalen Brown (17) lines up during the second quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

As a redshirt sophomore this season, Jalen Brown has been excellent when he is used, as he only has 12 receptions on the season, yet he has picked up two touchdowns. Through three conference games, though, Brown has not been able to break out and get in the endzone for the Razorbacks.

Phillip Lee, Defensive Line

Arkansas Taylen Gree
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) moves out of the pocket as Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) approaches during an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first season with Arkansas, Phillip Lee, a defensive lineman, has been able to sit second on the team in sacks with 2.5 through six games. The Razorbacks have been tested this season on defense, especially in the run game, where they have given up the most rushing yards in the SEC.

Although the Razorback defense has had problems, Lee has been great as he has recorded 22 total tackles this season, including 13 solo takedowns.

Shakur Smalls, Defensive Back

Arkansas Shakur Small
Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greenhouse (1) is knocked out at the three yard line by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shakur Smalls (19) during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Through five appearances this season, Shakur Smalls has been great as a defensive back as he has forced two fumbles in games against Alabama A&M and Memphis. He was also able to pick up a sack in the season opener against Alabama A&M, yet ever since then, he has been quiet, meaning he could have a breakthrough against the Aggies.

Julian Neal, Defensive Back

Arkansas Julian Nea
Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another key component to Arkansas' defense is Julian Neal, who leads the Razorbacks in interceptions this season with two. Neal picked up an interception in games against Arkansas State and Memphis, giving the Razorbacks another chance on offense.

Alongside his interceptions, Neal has picked up 34 total tackles, including 20 solo takedowns, as he is able to read the field and put pressure on the opponent's offense.

Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

