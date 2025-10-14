5 Arkansas Razorbacks To Watch vs. Texas A&M Aggies
With the Aggies heading to Fayetteville for their first Southeastern Conference away game, there are many key players to the Arkansas football team that could have an outstanding performance against the No. 4 team in the country.
Braylen Russell, Running Back
With Arkansas being the second-highest SEC team in rushing yards so far this season with 1309, the Aggies should expect an explosive run game come Saturday. A key factor in this run offense is Braylen Russell, a sophomore running back who has picked up three touchdowns this season off of 40 carries.
With Arkansas having a dual-threat quarterback in Taylen Green, he will run the ball quite a bit, yet when he doesn't, he puts it in the hands of Russell, who was named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watchlist.
Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver
As a redshirt sophomore this season, Jalen Brown has been excellent when he is used, as he only has 12 receptions on the season, yet he has picked up two touchdowns. Through three conference games, though, Brown has not been able to break out and get in the endzone for the Razorbacks.
Phillip Lee, Defensive Line
In his first season with Arkansas, Phillip Lee, a defensive lineman, has been able to sit second on the team in sacks with 2.5 through six games. The Razorbacks have been tested this season on defense, especially in the run game, where they have given up the most rushing yards in the SEC.
Although the Razorback defense has had problems, Lee has been great as he has recorded 22 total tackles this season, including 13 solo takedowns.
Shakur Smalls, Defensive Back
Through five appearances this season, Shakur Smalls has been great as a defensive back as he has forced two fumbles in games against Alabama A&M and Memphis. He was also able to pick up a sack in the season opener against Alabama A&M, yet ever since then, he has been quiet, meaning he could have a breakthrough against the Aggies.
Julian Neal, Defensive Back
Another key component to Arkansas' defense is Julian Neal, who leads the Razorbacks in interceptions this season with two. Neal picked up an interception in games against Arkansas State and Memphis, giving the Razorbacks another chance on offense.
Alongside his interceptions, Neal has picked up 34 total tackles, including 20 solo takedowns, as he is able to read the field and put pressure on the opponent's offense.