5 Bold Predictions for Texas A&M vs. UTSA
The long wait has finally come to an end as the Texas A&M Aggies finally return to the field Saturday night to host the UTSA Roadrunners in the 2025 season opener. It's far from the flashiest game of Week 1, but it should be good for the Aggies to see where they're at before competition truly heats up.
With just hours to go until kickoff, here's a few bold predictions for the Aggies' season opener.
Marcel Reed Accounts for 350+ Total Yards and 3+ TDs
The Aggies will be counting on Reed to take the next step in 2025, and if he can come out of the gate swinging, it would be a major confidence booster. The Nashville, Tenn., native ended last season on a high note, accounting for 338 total yards and four touchdowns in the Las Vegas Bowl against USC (though he did have two interceptions), and coaches have been raving about his growth this offseason. The Roadrunners present a perfect opportunity to show how far he's truly come.
KC Concepcion has 100+ Yards in Aggies Debut
On a related note, Concepcion should be Reed's new favorite weapon this season. The NC State transfer had an underwhelming 2024 season, but was outstanding in 2023, catching 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns to earn ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. That's the version of Concepcion the Aggies expect, and starting on the right foot would be crucial.
New Look D-Line has 3+ Sacks
The Aggies' defensive line has undergone a complete facelift this offseason, with Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner leaving for the NFL and Florida transfer T.J. Searcy leading the new unit. Getting home to the quarterback isn't necessarily the focus of Mike Elko's scheme, but it would be nice if the Aggies could make life difficult for Owen McCown and co.
Dezz Ricks Snags an Interception
Ricks' first season at A&M after transferring from Alabama last offseason was rough to say the least, as he was thrown into the fire due to injuries. It was a lot for a young cornerback to handle and it was clear he was out of his element. However, coaches have routinely praised his growth throughout camp, and snagging an interception on Saturday night should do wonders for him mentally.
Starters Sit for Most of Second Half
UTSA is pretty solid for a Group of Five team, but this is A&M's game to lose. The Aggies should be able to build a big lead early on then cruise to victory later on. With the big game against Notre Dame coming up in just two weeks, it will be nice to keep the starters as fresh as possible.