Mike Elko Details 'Challenge' in Development of Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed
Marcel Reed proved himself as the Texas A&M Aggies' starting quarterback last season, but it's clear he still has plenty of room to grow.
Reed, a sophomore from Nashville, Tenn., has already proven to be a strong runner, as he rushed for 547 yards and seven touchdowns last season. As a passer, though, he's still a work in progress. He completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, which is solid, but unspectacular.
With spring practices winding down ahead of Saturday's spring game, Reed seems to be improving this offseason. Head coach Mike Elko detailed his quarterback's progression, as well as what the coaching staff is doing to help him.
"Yeah, I think the challenge for Marcel is he wants to take the next step as a passer, and we want him to take that next step because I think that's what we need to do offensively to get ultimately where we want to go and what we want to be," Elko told reporters Wednesday. "But you're not doing that at the expense of his ability to make plays and create. When he's not live, you're just taking away his ability to create."
"It's just finding that balance for him of still playing the game the way he ultimately can be his most successful version of him. I think we're seeing that. I think he's getting more and more comfortable throwing the ball. I thought he had his best scrimmage the other day throwing it, and he's getting more comfortable with the reads and the progressions. He hasn't lost the right time to pull it down and go because there is still, for every quarterback, the right time to pull it down and go. Just continuing to develop that process for him, I think, is his challenge."
Reed's ability to run certainly adds a unique element to the Aggies' offense, so it makes complete sense that Elko and co. want to preserve that aspect of his game. If they can refine him as a passer, though, he can take this offense to the next level.
While we'll likely have to wait until the fall to see how much Reed has truly progressed as a passer, Saturday's spring game should provide a preview of what's to come..