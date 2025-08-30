All Aggies

3 Texas A&M Newcomers Who Will Have Instant Impact

Texas A&M added some dogs over the offseason who are ready to make their presence felt.

DJ Burton

North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium.
North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
The college football season is officially here, and the moment Texas A&M fans have been waiting for for what felt like an eternity will be here in just over 24 hours. 

The Texas A&M Aggies have been touted as one of the best programs in college football heading into the 2025 season. They return one of the most experienced teams in the country and are expected to make a solid run for a National Championship. 

While all of the attention is on the returning starters, here are three newcomers who will make an immediate impact in the Aggies’ Week 1 bout against the UTSA Roadrunners. 

KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver

KC Concepcion
Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion (10) runs after a catch against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Will Hardy (31) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Aggies went out this offseason and got arguably the best receiver that was in the transfer portal. Before becoming an Aggie, Concepcion spent two seasons with the NC State Wolfpack, where he did it all. He recorded two rushing touchdowns with 36 yards on the ground and amounted to 460 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in his last season on the East Coast. 

“KC has been phenomenal,” A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein said in a press conference on April 1. “We’ve moved him all over the place, playing him all over the field… One of the best competitors I’ve been around at the receiver position.”

With all of the attention on A&M’s rushing attack, expect quarterback Marcel Reed to find Concepcion early and often.

Marco Jones, EDGE

Jones is one of those defensive players who simply will not be denied. As a four-star recruit out of Danville, California, he seemingly came out of nowhere for the Aggies. 

In the annual Maroon and White spring game, Jones put on a show. He recorded five sacks, six tackles for loss, and one pass breakup for the White team, which finished with seven total sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one interception and three pass breakups. 

“Marco Jones has a really bright future here,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. “He is extremely athletic. I think he’s got tremendous ability to rush the passer. I don’t know if Aggies should expect him to have five sacks a game this fall, that might be a little bit of a high expectation. … He’s going to be a really, really good football player for us.”

Julian Humphrey, Cornerback

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey against Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Last season, Texas A&M severely struggled against the pass late in the year. Humphery is just the guy needed to help bolster the A&M secondary. 

Before making the move from Georgia to Texas A&M, Humphrey recorded 21 tackles and five passes defended in 20 total games played as a Bulldog. 

“Julian, he is definitely a speedy guy,”Georgia star cornerback Daylen Everette said.“He is real fast, and that is a big part of his game because you can’t really create separation from him.”

