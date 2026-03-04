Which Texas A&M Aggies Will Shine at the 2027 NFL Combine?

The Texas A&M Aggies were in full force up in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Combine, with the Maroon and White sending a nation-leading and program record 13 players to work out in front of many NFL head coaches, scouts, and general managers at the combine.

All eyes were on wide receiver KC Concepcion and edge rusher Cashius Howell as the two Aggies that could turn in impressive performances at the NFL Combine and help their draft stock. Though Concepcion did not participate in the individual drills, he was smooth running the gauntlet while Howell turned in the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time at his position, an official time of 4.59 seconds.

As the Aggies have several of their other participants at the 2026 NFL Combine make some noise, Texas A&M should have several with plenty of talented players on the Aggies 2026 roster who could do the same. Here are four current Aggies who could jump out in Indianapolis in the 2027 NFL Combine.

WR Mario Craver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mario Craver created instant waves once he transferred in from Mississippi State ahead of the 2025 season. In his first year in College Station, the wide receiver tallied 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns.

Craver is an explosive weapon on the offensive side of the play, and another productive season alongside returning starting quarterback Marcel Reed could have Craver considering the jump to the next level. The wide receiver has the speed and athleticism to make some noise in a lot of the combine's agility drills, likely turning in some impressive times.

RB Ruben Owens II

The Aggies were able to bring back running back Ruben Owens II, who in 2025 reemerged after spending most of the 2024 season out with an injury and turned in a solid season, rushing for 639 yards on 199 carries while scoring five touchdowns.

Now headed into the 2026 season as the featured running back, Owens II could turn in another productive season while sustaining his health, which would likely put him in Indianapolis in 2027, showing off his skills.

WR Isaiah Horton

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton celebrates an Alabama touchdown. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest offseason addition for the Aggies was undoubtedly former Alabama wide receiver Isiah Horton, who heads to College Station after recording 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns in Tuscaloosa.

Horton will spend his final season of eligibility in Aggieland and should get plenty of opportunities to show off his skillset on the field, which should translate into an invite to next year's NFL Combine, where the wide receiver could show off his athleticism with his six-foot-four, 208-pound frame.

CB Dezz Ricks

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks motions during the first half against the Auburn Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Another one of Texas A&M's biggest returners comes in the shape of veteran cornerback Dezz Ricks, who in his two seasons with the Aggies has compiled 46 tackles (40 solo), two tackles for loss, an interception, and six pass deflections.

Ricks has been able to prove himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC at his six-foot-one, 188-pound frame. The cornerback is able to run with some of the top wide receivers in the SEC, with Ricks' athleticism not having to be in question, and another solid season being one of the leaders on the Aggies defense should punch him a ticket to the combine to show out before the next level.