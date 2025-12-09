Mike Elko Has Been Impressed By Cashius Howell For This Reason

Many believed that Shemar Stewart or Nic Scourton last year was the second edition of Myles Garrett on the Texas A&M Aggies, with their aggressive style of play and knack for haunting the quarterback.

And then they were both drafted to the NFL and along came edge rusher Cashius Howell into the limelight, and he has taken advantage of every second of it.

Howell's 11.5 sacks were the first double-digit numbers for the Maroon and White in nearly a decade, and his presence was truly astounding for the Aggies in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons since coming to College Station from Bowling Green.

"He's Awesome"

During his weekly Monday press conference, head coach Mike Elko detailed how special of a player Howell has been since coming to the Aggies, and how pleasurable it has been having him on their side, calling him one of the originals in Texas A&M's scheme under Mike Elko.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think it's awesome. I think it is," Elko said. "I think for him to be a kid that we recruited very early on, I'd referenced him at times as the “OG” on this defense because he was one of the first kids to believe and buy into, him and Will (Lee), what we were doing here and what we wanted to be about. I think he came here to grow and develop and challenge himself, and then to see him rise to those challenges.”

After not getting any looks from any big-name schools coming out of high school in Kansas City, Missouri, Howell would commit to Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, where he was named to the third-team All-MAC in 2023 after tallying 56 tackles and 11.5 sacks over 30 games with the Falcons.

Howell would transfer to A&M before the 2024 season, where he would record 4.5 sacks on the season, behind only Scourton in the team's stats.

2025 would be Howell's breakout year, though, and it all started in the second game of the season against the Utah State Aggies when he sacked quarterback Bryson Barnes on three consecutive plays to single-handedly shut down their drive.

Later in the season against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Howell would record three sacks on quarterback Blake Shapen throughout the course of the contest, becoming the first Aggie defender with multiple three sacks since Von Miller achieved the feat in the 2009 season.

In 12 games played and started for Texas A&M in 2025, Howell has recorded 29 total tackles, 11.5 sacks (fourth in the nation), and has also forced a fumble, cementing him as one of the top defensive options in the 2026 NFL draft.