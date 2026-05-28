5 of the Most Iconic Kyle Field Moments in Texas A&M History

From just the stature alone, Kyle Field was built for memories. The stadium's famous structure is specifically engineered to swing back and forth slightly and project sound at an elevated level. The 12th Man "sawing 'em off" during games actually causes the entire upper deck structure to sway.

As you can imagine, every single incredible moment that has and will happen in Kyle Field is amplified to the max, and the 12th Man is the key instrument. With such a rich football history surrounding Texas A&M, it has so many spectacular and unforgettable memories attached to the beloved stadium.

Here is our take on the top five most iconic and memorable moments in Kyle Field's history.

5. Johnny Manziel’s Heisman Coronation

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel addresses the crowd after being announced the winner of the 2012 Heisman Trophy at the Best Buy Theatre in downtown New York City. | Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Though Johnny Manziel's most notable Heisman moment was his "bobbled ball touchdown" at Alabama, he truly solidified his candidacy at Kyle Field in the last game of the 2012 regular season.

In his performance versus Missouri, he not only met the expectations of the Nation that kept a close eye on him, but he obliterated them. He led the charge for five total touchdowns, sealing his destiny as the first-ever freshman Heisman winner with a 59-29 domination over the Tigers.

Pulled in the fourth quarter, he was met with a standing ovation from the 12th Man, and a loud one at that.

4. The First Official "Maroon Out"

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Nana Boadi-Owusu (12) runs out with the 12th man flag prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

To us, the annual "Maroon Out" game is just another football tradition in Texas A&M's history, but the legacy is deeper than you can imagine. Just ahead of an all-time game for the Texas A&M Aggies, a group of students was working tirelessly behind the scenes

The class of 2000 student leaders noticed that opposing teams were wearing stark colors in order to stand out at away games, and thought that undefeated, No. 2 Nebraska would be no different. The students printed and distributed over 31,000 maroon t-shirts in just a few days, selling them for dirt cheap to ensure compliance.

When the Aggies ran out onto the field, they were met with a giant wave of maroon in the bleachers, standing loud and proud as the 12th Man does.

3. Sirr Parker’s Slant to Beat No. 2 Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Mike Rucker (84) in action during the 1998 season at Memorial Stadium. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

In that same legendary game, the Nebraska Cornhuskers would fall to the Texas A&M Aggies in their first loss of the season. The unranked Fightin' Farmers took down the giant in front of a sold-out crowd draped in maroon.

Dismantling the Cornhuskers' 19-game win streak was not an easy task, and the Aggies trailed late into the game. Whether it was the barricade of noise projected by the 12th Man, or the "Wrecking Crew" led famously by head coach R.C. Slocum and All-American linebacker Dat Nguyen, something made Nebraska crumble.

The play that sealed the game, though, was a touchdown from an ordinary slant thrown to Sirr Parker, who not only upset Nebraska to get a bid for the Big 12 Championship, but won the Big 12 Championship MVP.

2. The 7-Overtime Field Rush

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (13) celebrates with wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon (2) and LSU Tigers cornerback Terrence Alexander (11) looks on after Rogers scores during the fifth overtime at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If you consider yourself a fan of college football, then you will surely remember the 7-overtime A&M win over LSU in 2018. Before the overtime rules were changed, this 74-72 matchup broke the record for the highest scoring game in college football history.

The 12th Man was already out of its seats, anticipating this rivalry game like no other. Kyle Field was shaking and swaying, and it got louder with each and every point scored. As you can imagine, this was one of the longest games of all time, but the fans were not leaving Kyle Field anytime soon.

At the end of the overtime madness, when Kellen Mond threw the game-winning two-point conversion to Kendrick Rogers, the fans were on the field almost immediately, covering the field in maroon and white for the historic moment. Although the field rush cost the program 50,000 dollars, it was well worth it in the 12th Man's eyes.

1. The Red, White and Blue Out

In Viera, 3,000 flags are placed for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. | TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Just over a week after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, the Aggies were set to host Oklahoma State in Kyle Field. Once again, the 12th Man stepped up to ensure the importance of this game was more than winning a football game, but memorializing the fallen Americans who had passed away a week prior.

A handful of students posted on a message board, suggesting that they map out the entirety of Kyle Field and form a massive, human American Flag with color-coded t-shirts. The fans had no exterior help from the university, but were hyper-fixated on making sure that it was a special moment.

When the fans and teams walked into the stadium, the visual was breathtaking. The stands were sold out, and almost every single fan was wearing their coordinated t-shirt. The Aggie band marched out in a beautiful formation of the letters "U.S.A.," and the 12th Man rose to its feet in applause. Though they were united in grief, it seemed that everyone in that moment was united in communal power.

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