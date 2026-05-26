The 5 Most Memorable Wins In Texas A&M Football History



There is seemingly a shift in nature when your favorite team leaves a memorable game victorious.

The community unites, the fans, and certainly the 12th Man, come together to celebrate such a monumental piece of history.

These celebrations do not last just one week, but a lifetime. Today we are celebrating Texas A&M’s top 5 most memorable and historic wins in program history.

5. The Conference Title: 1998 Big 12 Championship

Texas A&M Aggies head coach R.C. Slocum and his team emerging from the tunnel at the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The 1998 Big 12 Championship game took place in St. Louis, featuring the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies vs the No. 2 undefeated Kansas State Wildcats. Needing a win to make their first-ever National Championship, the Wildcats entered the stadium with high hopes, but left with nothing but disappointment and despair.

K-State was up 27-12 in the fourth quarter, but after a quick back-and-forth and a double-overtime, the title-game MVP, Sirr Parker, caught the game-winning touchdown, taking down the Wildcats 36-33. The Aggies brought home the Big 12 Championship to College Station, and their last one before their switch to the SEC.

4. The 12th Man: 1922 Dixie Classic

A detail view of the 12th Man flag during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Every Aggie fan knows the story of the 12th Man and how it became embedded in Texas A&M history forever. With 20,000 fans in the stadium for the 1922 Dixie Classic vs Centre College, there was no way of knowing that one of them would have the biggest impact on the Aggie culture in school history.

Down at halftime, head coach Dana X. Bible looked at his injury-ridden bench and realized that they could not complete a comeback by themselves. Remembering that E. King Gill, a basketball player and former football squad member, was in attendance, he called him down and suited him up in a missing player's uniform, marking him the "12th Man."

Though he didn't play a snap, the camaraderie of the Aggie fanbase showed that they were ready to put it all on the line for their team. The Fightin' Farmers completed a grueling upset, and won the game 22-14.

3. The Unbreakable Spirit: 1999 vs Texas

A view of the fans and the 12th Man logo during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. The Aggies defeat the Volunteers 45-38 in overtime. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even in a massive rivalry like the Lone Star Showdown, there are times in history when football is more than just a game. On November 18, 1999, just one week before the big Thanksgiving game against Texas, a College Station tragedy occurred that is memorialized forever. This was the day that the Aggie Bonfire collapsed, killing 12 current and former students and injuring another 27.

Though this tragedy was heavy on the entire community, the victims' families decided that the game must still happen. Kyle Field was much heavier and emotional on game day, but there was a sense of unity. The Longhorns bested the Aggies in the first half, but the Fightin' Farmers knew what they were fighting for.

In the end, Randy McCown led his team on a game-winning touchdown drive, taking the victory over Texas at 20-16. This game will be remembered forever as an emotional, yet powerful match, one to remember how College Station came together in a time of immense tragedy.

2. The 7-Overtime Showdown: 2018 vs LSU

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This is arguably the most memorable game in college football history, and it lives on as one of the most exhilarating finishes ever seen. In 2018, Kellen Mond led the Texas A&M Aggies to a 74-72 win over the LSU Tigers, after an unbelievable 7-overtime match.

This game holds the record as the highest-scoring in FBS history and tied for the longest. With the historical and statistical value attached, this couldn't possibly miss the all-time Texas A&M wins list. Mond threw for an overtly impressive six touchdowns, and the Aggie defense rose to the call for every overtime, knowing a single two-point conversion could call the game. This matchup will forever be etched in history as one of the most electric conference rival games in history.

1. The Heisman Moment: 2012 at Alabama

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) celebrates their 29-24 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant Denny Stadium. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

As if Texas A&M hadn't made a statement thus far in the season, this game solidified its arrival to the SEC. How could you possibly expect A&M, with a freshman at quarterback at the helm, to walk into Nick Saban's top-ranked, and eventually National Champion, Alabama team and take over? Well, the Aggies did it, and they conquered the giant 29-24.

This was Johnny Manziel's "Heisman Moment." Nothing screams "best player in the country" like beating the No. 1-ranked school in the country, led by arguably the greatest head coach of all time. From Manziel's bobbled touchdown pass for Ryan Swope to the "Wrecking Crew's" defensive stand, this became not only Heisman fuel, but an instant classic.

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