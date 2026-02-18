A Former Texas A&M Player Has Joined The Aggies Coaching Staff

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has gone through quite the coaching carousel within his own team through the offseason, having to fill in both the offensive and defensive coordinator positions after Collin Klein and Jay Bateman found new jobs with Kansas State and Kentucky, respectively.

After filling those spots with wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and defensive assistant Lyle Hemphill, Elko added another fan favorite Tuesday afternoon in the form of Devin Price, a former Texas A&M wide receiver and the son of late A&M coach Terry Price, as an entry-level offensive assistant, per a report by TexAgs' Ryan Brauninger.

The young wideout graduated from Texas A&M in 2023 before finishing out his playing career with the Florida Atlantic Owls and Ole Miss Rebels.

Carrying On a Family Legacy

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Devin Price (88) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Price will join the coaching ranks working under Wiggins and alongside fellow offensive assistant Drew Hollingshead, a former offensive coordinator with Coastal Carolina.

The College Station native was a part of the Ole Miss Rebels that made it all the way to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, falling just short of the championship game in a late 31-27 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Price was only able to haul in one catch in the entirety of the 2025 season, coming in the first-round game against the Tulane Green Wave, which went for 35 yards in the 41-10 win.

During his time with the Maroon and White, Price reeled in 12 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown that came in the 2023 season.

Devin's father, Terry, a fellow Aggie alum, was the Texas A&M defensive line coach from 2012 until his untimely death in June of 2023.

Terry's coaching of athletes such as Myles Garrett and Nnamdi Madubuike in College Station allowed them to become household names in the NFL today, and he was also highly touted for his ability to draw in recruits, as shown in A&M's now ill-fated 2022 recruiting class that saw six five-star defensive linemen join the Aggies, including current NFL talent such as Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart.

Now, it's Devin's turn to follow in his father's footsteps, and with the respect Mike Elko has displayed for Terry Price in the past, having his son on the coaching staff has to make it all the sweeter.

And the weapons that Price and Wiggins will have on their hands offensively put them in the perfect spot for a dynamic 2026 season, with Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman both returning to College Station, and Isaiah Horton joining the corps from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Aggies open up their 2026 season with a hosting of the Missouri State Bears on September 5.