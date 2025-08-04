Additional Details Emerge Surrounding Texas A&M DB Dalton Brooks' Arrest
Friday night in College Station saw a member of the Texas A&M Aggies football team put in handcuffs, the third one in the past six months.
Dalton Brooks, a safety for Mike Elko's team, was arrested by the College Station Police Department for misdemeanor charges, which involved causing greater than $200 in damages to a vehicle back in late June.
Brazos County jail records say that Brooks' bond was set at $2,000, and he was later released.
Dalton Brooks Arrest Details Emerge
According to KHOU, the 20-year-old Brooks was operating a U-Haul moving truck and was involved in a car accident with another vehicle at the intersection of Harvey Road and Earl Rudder Frontage Road West off of Highway 6 in College Station on June 25.
According to the police report, Brooks drove off from the scene of the accident in the U-Haul truck and was pulled over by the police two miles from where the accident originally took place.
The damage to the U-Haul truck reportedly totaled $19,191, with heavy damage to the front side of the vehicle, which included the driver's side headlights dangling by its wiring. College Station police also reported that the driver and passenger airbags were deployed in the accident.
KHOU reported a statement from the defender, as Brooks said that he had "panicked, was attempting to return the truck, and didn't know what to do."
"We're aware of the recent incident involving Dalton Brooks and are in the process of gathering all the facts. The matter will be handled internally," Texas A&M told Tony Catalina of The Austin American-Statesman.
As mentioned before, this is not the first Aggie footballer to find himself on the wrong side of the law in the offseason, with new A&M receiver Mario Craver and, just recently in July, star running back Le'Veon Moss also being arrested by College Station police for felony drug charges and disorderly conduct, respectively.
In his sophomore season in 2024, Brooks appeared in all 13 of the Maroon and White's contests, starting in eight of them and recording 59 tackles, 5.5 of them going for loss of yardage, which included 10 total tackles in the Aggies' regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns in the 17-7 loss.
Brooks and the rest of the Texas A&M team will begin their 2025 season with a home game at Kyle Field on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.