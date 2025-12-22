Texas A&M Finishes Shockingly Inefficient in This Critical Area

Despite the outcome of the final two games of the season, Texas A&M football had itself one of the greatest seasons in school history. There were improbable comebacks, signature wins and above all else, a change in the narrative about the Maroon and White under the guidance of head coach Mike Elko.

The former Duke boss has changed the course of the A&M program in two short years, and has the Aggies in position to stay competitive for both the Southeastern Conference and the national championship. But before his squad can get there, a major issue needs to be addressed.

The issue in question? The fact that the Aggies had just three interceptions the entire season. That's right, just three through 13 games while having the best third-down defense in the country. Transfers and NFL Draft declarations will shake up the unit, but just three interceptions is such a strange statistic for an elite defense.

I still can’t believe our defense only recorded 3 interceptions all season long



Only 1 DB (Dalton Brooks) had a single interception



A Sack Emphasis

Interceptions did not have nearly the same presence on the Aggies' defense as the sacks did this season, as the A&M defense totalled 43 throughout the entire year. This number is tied for the most in a single season in school history, keeping interceptions not nearly on the same radar.

To put into perspective how rare these interceptions were, just one of them was hauled in by a defensive back, which was when safety Dalton Brooks picked one up in the Aggies' comeback win over South Carolina.

Other than Brooks, the linebacker pair of Scooby Williams and Daymion Sanford were the only other players to record an interception. Williams, a former Florida Gator, scooped up an arrant throw by Notre Dame's quarterback CJ Carr when A&M upset the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana.

The Aggies will lose much of their production by the way of the 2026 NFL Draft, which will demand both remaining talent and incoming freshmen to make an impact one they arrive for the next year. Five-star defensive back Brandon Arrington recently reaffirmed his commitment to A&M, and it will need him to get some production in taking the ball away.

Luckily for A&M, it didn't need interceptions to win the majority of its competitions, but it would definitely be a welcomed addition to the defense heading into 2026. Elko has shown his ability to get into the portal and develop defenders, so perhaps that will be a focal point in the offseason agenda.