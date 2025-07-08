Texas A&M Basketball Hires Long-Time Bucky McMillan Assistant
To say there is a newfound buzz in the air in Aggieland would be an understatement. After the departure of coach Buzz Williams on April 1, the uncertainty surrounding the Texas A&M basketball program was through the roof.
Since coach Bucky McMillan was hired, he has completely pulled the program out of the gutter and assembled a squad worthy of a March Madness bid. When McMillan was hired at A&M, there was just one player remaining on the roster. Now, the team arguably has more talent heading into the upcoming season than it did the last two.
In order to develop the talent McMillan has brought in, he is hiring his long-time assistant, Dave Good, the Aggies announced on their website. Good brings a combination of college coaching and high school coaching experience, much like McMillan himself.
Dave Good’s Extensive Relationship with Bucky McMillan
Good and McMillan’s connection began back at Mountain Brook High School in Alabama. With McMillan as head coach and Good as an assistant, Mountain Brook won three consecutive 7A state titles (2017-19) and was runner-up in 2020. In the five years he was at the high school, they compiled a mind-boggling 152-22 record and reached the 30-win mark three times.
Once McMillan was named the head coach at Samford, it was a no-brainer for him to bring Good along with him as the director of player development and scouting. With the Bulldogs, the duo recorded four straight 20-win seasons, won three Southern Conference championships and advanced to the postseason twice. Good built a reputation as a great recruiter with Samford and helped McMillan bring in local talent.
Good brings collegiate coaching experience from his time at UAB, where he served as a video coordinator from 2007-12. With Good on staff, the Blazers accumulated four consecutive 20-win seasons, four postseason berths, and a 107-57 overall record. He also spent a stint as a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan.
With road tests scheduled at Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee, the Aggies are going to need all the help they can get prior to the season. It will be good for McMillan to bring in someone who knows his system inside and out.
“People ask what kind of style do you play,” McMillan said in his introductory press conference at Texas A&M. ”I oftentimes say 'it's real simple, we play the kind of style that WINS, we just want to do it FASTER!'”